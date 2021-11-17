Parker Martin and the rest of the Aggies weren't ready to go home last Friday night.
The senior quarterback helped guide Fairview to a 35-21 win against Russellville, sending the Purple and Gold to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.
Martin completed 13-of-22 passes for 125 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also claimed 102 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Defensively, he snagged an interception and registered several tackles.
Martin's touchdown tosses covered 7 yards — a wild completion to Tyler Simmons on the last play of the first half after the ball was snapped over his head — and 12 yards — a thread-the-needle completion to Jameson Goble on a crucial 4th-and-goal play. He ran it from 1 yard and 38 yards away, respectively — the latter of which sealed the win for the Aggies.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Simmons (16 carries, 74 yards, touchdown); Eli Frost (12 carries, 81 yards); Bryson Chamness (six catches, 50 yards); Caden Jennings (three catches, 49 yards) and Ethan Bice (several big plays on defense) also produced solid outings for Fairview.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Wednesday, Nov. 17 below.
% Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Hanceville and 15 points against Vinemont.
% Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 19 points against Hanceville and 12 points against Vinemont.
% Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Hanceville and 10 points against Vinemont.
% Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 25 points against Calera.
% Tucker Apel, Cullman: Had 16 points against Calera.
% Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 29 points against Grissom, 21 points against Decatur Heritage and 10 points against Rogers.
% Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 16 points against Grissom and 14 points against Decatur Heritage.
% Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 24 tackles (18 solo) and two pass breakups in a 35-21 win over Northside.
% Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 16 tackles (eight solo and one for loss), an interception, a quarterback pressure and 47 total yards against Northside.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 153 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against Northside. Had 24 passing yards. Had seven tackles (one for loss).
% Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had 139 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries against Northside. Had an interception and a tackle.
% Clayton Herring, Good Hope: Had 14 tackles (10 solo and one for loss) and a forced fumble against Northside.
% Briley Mattox, Good Hope: Had nine tackles and two fumble recoveries against Northside.
% Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 22 points against Cordova, 19 points against Corner and 24 points against Cold Springs.
% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 16 points against Cordova and 26 points against Corner.
% Victoria Stanley, Hanceville: Had 22 points against Cordova and 16 points against Corner.
% Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 23 points against West Point and 20 points against Fairview.
% Christian Couch, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against West Point.
% Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 21 points against Falkville and 12 points against Cold Springs.
% Reagan Robinson, Vinemont: Had 17 points against Falkville.
% Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 19 points against Falkville.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 17 points against Falkville.
% Kix Johnson, Vinemont: Had 15 points against Falkville and 12 points against Cold Springs.
% Andrew Lynn, West Point: Had 16 points against Holly Pond.
% Summer Mendoza, West Point: Had 15 points against Holly Pond.
