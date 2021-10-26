Have yourself a game, Parker Martin.
The senior quarterback certainly showed out inside Dafford Smith Stadium last Friday night, notching five total touchdowns in four different ways to help the Aggies dominate Sardis 56-14 and improve to 8-1 this season.
Martin netted touchdown runs of 2 and 44 yards, respectively, tossed a 42-yard scoring pass to Eli Frost, returned a kickoff 81 yards to the end zone and even housed an interception (80 yards) on defense. He finished the outing 6-of-9 passing for 135 yards and added 50 yards on six carries — all of that coming during the first half.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Frost also had a strong showing for Fairview, registering 148 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
He amassed 67 receiving yards as well.
Jameson Goble (55 receiving yards and five tackles) and Elijah Guyton (8-of-8 on extra points) also played well.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, October 20 through Tuesday, October 26 below.
Christian Roberts, Addison: Completed 11-of-18 passes for 142 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 21-7 loss to Sulligent. Had 60 yards on 17 carries.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had 101 yards and a touchdown on five catches against Sulligent.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the Cullman County Championship with a time of 15:30.00.
Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee, Josiah Walker and Brody Belcher, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the Cullman County Championship.
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs: Won the Cullman County Championship with a time of 20:28.30.
Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Claire Huffstutler, Reagan Parris and Hayla Watson, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the Cullman County Championship.
Troy Adkison, Cullman: Won the Oakville XC Invitational with a time of 16:05.64.
Troy Adkison, William Nichols, Andrue Barnett, Nicholas Wood and Adam Mangum, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats win the team title at the Oakville XC Invitational.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 147 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 37-19 loss to Good Hope. Had 74 passing yards. Had three tackles and a pass breakup.
Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 11 tackles against Oneonta.
Briley Mattox, Good Hope: Had 11 tackles against Oneonta.
Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 10 tackles against Oneonta.
Russ Wooten, Good Hope: Had eight tackles (one for loss) against Oneonta.
Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had nine tackles and an interception against Oneonta.
Andy Light, Holly Pond: Had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 41-6 loss to Vinemont.
Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 137 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 41-6 win over Holly Pond. Had 55 passing yards and a touchdown.
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont: Had 121 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against Holly Pond.
