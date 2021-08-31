Not one or two. Not even three or four. How about five?
That's the number of touchdowns Parker Martin was responsible for last Friday night.
Fairview's quarterback ran for two scores (6 yards and 1 yard) and threw for three more (13 yards to Bryson Chamness, 33 yards to Jameson Goble and 26 yards to Caden Jennings) to help guide the Aggies to a 56-28 road victory over Vinemont.
The senior completed 6-of-12 passes for 124 yards and racked up 63 rushing yards on eight carries.
Not only that, but the two-way standout secured a team-high eight tackles on defense.
Martin is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Tyler Simmons (12 carries, 108 yards and two touchdowns), Eli Frost (eight carries, 68 yards and a touchdown) and Elijah Guyton (8-for-8 on extra points) were other top contributors for the Aggies.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, August 25 through Tuesday, August 31 below:
Christian Roberts, Addison: Had a touchdown run and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 28-0 win over Lynn.
Addisyn Smothers, Addison: Had 67 kills, 29 digs, nine aces and three blocks in the Battle at the Beach Tournament.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 140 assists, 24 kills, 22 digs, eight blocks and seven aces in the Battle at the Beach Tournament.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 169 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 20-16 loss to Jasper.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had 131 total yards and a touchdown against Jasper.
Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: Had 110 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 31-0 win over Cold Springs. Had 6.5 tackles and a forced fumble.
Kadin Suryono, Holly Pond: Had 14 tackles (two for loss) and two sacks against Cold Springs.
Christopher Putman, Holly Pond: Won the small-school (Class 1A-4A) race at the Black & Gold Classic with a time of 17:40.31.
Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 56-28 loss to Fairview. Had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Brody Speer, Vinemont: Had 116 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Fairview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.