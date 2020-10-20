It was nearly too easy for Parker Martin last Friday night.
Fairview's junior quarterback completed 10-of-13 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns, netted 132 rushing yards and another score on 10 carries and provided a team-high 12 tackles, including an interception, on defense to propel the Aggies to a 49-16 victory over Brewer.
Martin's touchdown passes were to three different targets — JT White, Preston Ryan and Eli Speegle — and the lone blemish during his excellent performance was an interception.
He is averaging 187.7 yards of total offense per game this fall and has accounted for 18 touchdowns.
Martin is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Martin edged Cold Springs' Roberto Ayala, who tallied 20 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown, 10 tackles and three PATs in a loss to Winston County.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, October 13 through Monday, October 19 below:
% Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the small-school girls race (Class 1A-4A) at the Oktoberfest Invitational.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the large-school boys race (Class 5A-7A) at the Oktoberfest Invitational.
% Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs: Had 20 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-21 loss to Winston County. Had two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Had 10 tackles. Kicked three extra points.
% Nicholas Wood, Adam Mangum, Troy Adkison, William Nichols and Harold Sheffield, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats win the large-school boys race (Class 5A-7A) at the Oktoberfest Invitational.
% Eli Speegle, Fairview: Had three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 49-16 win over Brewer. Had a fumble return for a touchdown.
% Preston Ryan, Fairview: Had a 56-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard touchdown catch against Brewer.
% Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had seven carries for 72 yards and a touchdown against Brewer.
% Brosnan Ward, Hanceville: Had 12 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 loss to Ashville.
% Christopher Putman, Holly Pond: Won the small-school boys race (Class 1A-4A) at the Oktoberfest Invitational.
% Joseph Arriaga, David De Jesus, Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Peter Tran and Nikolas Borths, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the small-school boys race (Class 1A-4A) at the Oktoberfest Invitational.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 17 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 OT win over Oakman.
% Brodie Curvin, Vinemont: Had 24 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown against Oakman.
% Will Cochran, West Point: Completed 5-of-8 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 win over Douglas. Had two rushing touchdowns.
% Kelton Washington, West Point: Had nine carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns against Douglas.
% Kobe Bowers, West Point: Had two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against Douglas.
% Carter Thornton, West Point: Had a kickoff return for a touchdown against Douglas. Had a blocked punt and recovery. Had 42 rushing yards. Had five tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup.
% Keynan Baker, West Point: Had an interception return for a touchdown against Douglas. Had four tackles.
