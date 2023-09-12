Jake Harper didn’t get a lot of carries last Friday night. Then again, he didn’t need many to make a statement.
The sophomore netted 238 yards and four touchdowns on just eight totes, helping Fairview improve to 3-0 with a 56-21 win at East Limestone.
Harper showcased his big-play ability for the Aggies, scoring from 85, 80 and 52 yards out as the Purple and Gold rolled up 497 rushing yards.
He also added another score from a yard out and contributed five tackles on defense.
Harper is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes. Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person’s name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable efforts from Monday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 9 below.
▶ Braden Luker, Addison: Had five carries for 100 yards and a touchdown against Cherokee. Returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
▶ Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass against Cherokee.
▶ Casen Hill, Addison: Returned a fumble for a touchdown against Cherokee.
▶ Matt Williams, Cold Springs: Had 23 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown against Sulligent. Had 13 tackles (two for loss).
▶ Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the large-school race at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational with a time of 15:01.43.
▶ Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Finished runner-up in the small-school race at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational with a time of 20:07.67.
▶ Carson Jones, Fairview: Had nine carries for 120 yards and a touchdown against East Limestone.
▶ Barett York, Fairview: Had six carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against East Limestone.
▶ Kolt Redding, Fairview: Made all eight extra-point attempts against East Limestone.
▶ Kabri Redding, Fairview: Had 54 kills, six digs and four blocks at the Sylvania Bash.
▶ Laci Segrest, Fairview: Had 39 digs, 26 kills and 11 aces at the Sylvania Bash.
▶ Ava Calvarese, Fairview: Had 28 digs, 14 kills and nine blocks at the Sylvania Bash.
▶ Landon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 13 tackles against Cherokee County.
▶ Tyler Byrd, Good Hope: Had 10 tackles and a pass breakup against Cherokee County.
▶ Hank Hudson, Good Hope: Had nine tackles against Cherokee County.
▶ Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 55 kills, 44 digs and 13 aces at the Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational.
▶ Charly Johnson, Good Hope: Had 24 kills, seven digs and seven aces at the Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational.
▶ Campbell Koch, Good Hope: Had 107 assists, 23 digs and three aces at the Elkmont Fall Blast Invitational.
▶ Hunter Black, Hanceville: Completed 15-of-22 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Oneonta. Had a touchdown run.
▶ J.T. Davis, Hanceville: Had eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against Oneonta.
▶ Boston Brewer, Hanceville: Had four catches for 78 yards against Oneonta.
▶ Marquies Leeth, Hanceville: Had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against Oneonta.
▶ Boston Gibbs, Holly Pond: Had nine carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns against Locust Fork.
▶ Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had 22 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns against Locust Fork.
▶ Travis Barnett, Holly Pond: Won the small-school race — setting a new school record — at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational with a time of 16:25.03.
▶ Rush Sandlin, Vinemont: Completed 4-of-9 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown against West Point. Had 22 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
▶ Kyler Pugh, Vinemont: Had three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown against West Point. Had six tackles and an interception.
▶ Brandon Johnson, Vinemont: Had 8.5 tackles against West Point.
▶ Hunter Hensley, West Point: Had 97 passing yards and two touchdowns against Vinemont. Had a rushing touchdown.
▶ Garit Roberson, West Point: Had two rushing touchdowns against Vinemont. Had eight tackles and an interception.
▶ Brayden Monfort, West Point: Had a touchdown catch against Vinemont.
▶ Eli Sims, West Point: Had a touchdown catch against Vinemont.
▶ JD Cochran, West Point: Had nine tackles (one for loss) against Vinemont.
▶ Sylar Philyaw, West Point: Had six tackles (two for loss) and a sack against Vinemont.
▶ Patton Fell, West Point: Had 151 assists, nine digs, five blocks, three kills and three aces.
▶ Charli Aris, West Point: Had 66 digs, three assists and three aces.
▶ Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 57 kills, 20 blocks, five digs and two aces.
▶ Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 42 kills, 18 blocks, eight digs and five aces.
▶ Caitlee Simmons, West Point: Had 35 kills, four aces, three blocks and three digs.