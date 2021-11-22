Eli Frost picked a good night to help Fairview's football team make history.
The sophomore running back racked up 264 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries against No. 7 Parker last Friday, propelling the Aggies to a 44-27 home victory in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Frost notched scoring runs of 1, 7, 9, 22 and 40 yard(s), and he also added four tackles (two for loss) on defense.
Those contributions helped the Purple and Gold advance to the semifinals for the first time.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Parker Martin registered 50 rushing yards, 30 passing yards and pulled down an interception on defense.
Tyler Simmons added 77 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. He also corralled four tackles on defense.
Jameson Goble had nine tackles, while Cale Foster, Carson Jennings and Dalton Payne claimed six apiece.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Thursday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, November 21 below.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Holly Pond.
Malaya Taylor, Cold Springs: Had 18 points against Holly Pond.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 14 points against Brewer and 10 points against Holly Pond.
Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Holly Pond.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Holly Pond.
Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 27 points against Austin.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 23 points against Austin.
Tucker Gambrill, Cullman: Had 15 points against Austin.
Tucker Apel, Cullman: Had 15 points against Austin.
Emma Garcia, Fairview: Had 17 points against Decatur Heritage.
Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had 116 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 35-28 loss to Madison Academy.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Completed 17-of-28 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown (Jager Burns) against Madison Academy. Had 44 yards on 16 carries.
Charlie O'Neil, Good Hope: Had 84 yards on eight catches against Madison Academy.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 21 points against Susan Moore.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 18 points against Susan Moore.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 32 points against West Point.
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 19 points against Cold Springs.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 17 points against Cold Springs.
Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 15 points against Hanceville.
Sam Wheeler, West Point: Had 16 points against West Limestone.
