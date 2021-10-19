Eli Frost has delivered for Fairview time and time again this season.
And last Friday night was no exception.
The sophomore running back racked up 211 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries, leading the Aggies' offensive explosion en route to 55-14 victory against Brewer.
Frost scored on runs of 56, 71 and 63 yards — each of those coming in the first half.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Parker Martin, meanwhile, completed 4-of-7 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
He added 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground and even contributed two interceptions on defense.
Dalton Payne caught both of Martin's touchdown passes — an 85-yarder and a 70-yarder.
Elijah Guyton hauled in a 10-yard TD reception, kicked two field goals (30 and 33 yards) and made seven extra points.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, October 13 through Tuesday, October 19 below.
Tommy Lee Daniel, Addison: Had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 22-21 win over Hamilton.
Addisyn Smothers, Addison: Named MVP of the Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament. Helped the Bulldogs win the Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament title.
Kaleb Heatherly, Cullman: Caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Skinner in a 10-3 win over Athens.
Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 64 yards on 12 carries against Athens.
Noah Kee, Cullman: Had 64 yards on 10 carries against Athens.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Made a 35-yard field goal against Athens.
Tanner Gaines, Cullman: Had the game-sealing interception with 1:21 remaining against Athens.
Troy Adkison, Cullman: Won the large-school (Class 5A-7A) individual race at the Oktoberfest Invitational with a time of 16:40.41.
Troy Adkison, Nicholas Wood, William Nichols, Andrue Barnett and Harold Sheffield, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats win the large-school (Class 5A-7A) team title at the Oktoberfest Invitational.
Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 71 all-purpose yards, 10 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in a 15-14 win over Dora.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 169 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown against Dora.
Charlie O’Neil, Good Hope: Caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Paydon Bagwell and had three catches for 49 yards against Dora.
Clayton Herring, Good Hope: Had six tackles (2.5 for loss) against Dora.
Briley Mattox, Good Hope: Had seven tackles against Dora.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Named MVP of the Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament. Helped the Raiders win the Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament title.
Kadin Suryono, Holly Pond: Had 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 26-18 loss to Susan Moore. Had nine tackles and a 2-point conversion.
Andy Light, Holly Pond: Had 70 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against Susan Moore. Had five tackles.
Christian Couch, Holly Pond: Made a 35-yard field goal against Susan Moore.
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Parker Guthery, Cole Bissot, Reid Bissot and Abel Morris, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints finish runner-up in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) division at the Oktoberfest Invitational.
Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 112 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 34-14 loss to Douglas.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had nine tackles (two for loss) against Douglas.
Ashton Thrailkill, West Point: Returned an interception for a touchdown against Douglas. Had 11 tackles (one for loss).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.