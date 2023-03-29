Fairview’s baseball team has been stringing together wins over the past week.
Conner Scott was one of the main reasons for that success.
The eighth-grader went 9-for-13 at the plate in victories over Hanceville, Falkville, Danville and Brewer — good for a .692 average — and crafted four runs, three walks, two stolen bases and two RBIs for the Aggies, who have won five of their past six games.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, March 20 through Saturday, March 25 below.
Tucker Thompson, Addison: Pitched six innings (five hits, one unearned run and six strikeouts) vs. Walnut Ridge.
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs: Had seven hits and four RBIs in three games.
Brady Phillips, Cold Springs: Had five hits and two RBIs in three games.
Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs: Had four hits and four RBIs in three games.
Cole Bales, Cold Springs: Pitched five innings (three hits, one earned run and eight strikeouts) vs. Winston County. Had four hits and an RBI in three games.
Ethan Nabors, Cold Springs: Had four hits and an RBI vs. Carbon Hill.
Brooklyn Ingram, Cold Springs: Had five hits and four RBIs in three games.
Adriana Young, Cold Springs: Had five hits in three games.
Kortnie Williams, Cold Springs: Had four hits and three RBIs in three games.
Sadie Smith, Cold Springs: Had four hits and an RBI in three games.
Paxton Ponder, Cullman: Had 10 hits (two home runs) and seven RBIs in eight games.
Elijah Hayes, Cullman: Had nine hits and six RBIs in eight games.
Cole Floyd, Cullman: Had eight hits and six RBIs in eight games.
Kylie Stracener, Cullman: Had four hits and an RBI vs. Pinson Valley.
Taylor Au, Cullman: Had three hits (one home run) and five RBIs vs. Pinson Valley.
Patrick Adcock, Cullman: Won the discus and shot put at the Northeast Alabama Invitational.
Caden Jennings, Fairview: Had six hits and four RBIs in four games.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had five hits and seven RBIs in four games.
Barett York, Fairview: Had four hits and five RBIs in four games.
Crimson Wright, Fairview: Pitched 6 2/3 innings (eight strikeouts, three saves and zero earned runs) in four outings.
Kylie Kovar, Fairview: Had eight hits and five RBIs in three games.
Ayda Payne, Fairview: Had six hits and five RBIs in three games.
Jaycee Aleman, Fairview: Had five hits and two RBIs in three games.
Kabri Redding, Fairview: Won the discus at the Northeast Alabama Invitational.
Ayden Black, Good Hope: Pitched six innings (five hits, two earned runs and three strikeouts) vs. Ashville. Had five hits and an RBI in three games.
Dylan Butts, Good Hope: Won the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles at the Falkville Invitational.
Cadence Watson, Good Hope: Won the high jump and pole vault at the Falkville Invitational.
Bailey Keef, Good Hope: Won the 200-meter dash and long jump at the Falkville Invitational.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Won the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run at the Falkville Invitational.
Marlee Williams, Good Hope: Won the javelin at the Falkville Invitational.
Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro, Alexis Marshall and Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Won the 4x400-meter relay at the Falkville Invitational.
Jake Cornelius, Hanceville: Had four hits and two RBIs in two games.
Will Calvert, Hanceville: Won the high jump at the Friday “Knight” Invitational.
Bradly Butts, Holly Pond: Had five hits and three RBIs in five games.
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond: Pitched six innings (two hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts) vs. West End. Pitched seven innings (three hits, one earned run and four strikeouts) against Cold Springs.
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond: Had three hits (one home run) and three RBIs vs. Cold Springs.
Michael Foust, Vinemont: Had 11 hits and three RBIs in five games.
Jake Hale, Vinemont: Had seven hits (one home run) and six RBIs in five games.
Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Had six hits and four RBIs in five games.
Jaxon Holcomb, Vinemont: Had six hits and three RBIs in five games.
Joshua Rhodes, Vinemont: Had a grand slam vs. Danville.
Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the 1,600-meter run at the Florence Invitational.
Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont: Had four hits (one home run) and an RBI in two games.
Angela Harris, Vinemont: Had three hits and four RBIs in two games.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had four hits and two RBIs in two games.
Rene Moreno-Tovar, West Point: Won the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run at the Falkville Invitational.
Riley Wayne, West Point: Won the javelin at the Falkville Invitational.
Asa Sutter, West Point: Won the triple jump at the Falkville Invitational.
Aiden Dujoud, West Point: Won the discus at the Falkville Invitational.
Hayden Jones, Jakob Salter, Thomas Ferster and Rene Moreno-Tovar, West Point: Won the 4x800-meter relay at the Falkville Invitational.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had four hits and two RBIs vs. Fairview.
Macayla Wilkins, West Point: Had four hits and two RBIs in two games.
Macie Brown, West Point: Had four hits and two RBIs in two games.
Bethany Minck, West Point: Had three hits (one home run) and five RBIs in two games.
Brooklynn Wells, West Point: Won the triple jump at the Falkville Invitational.
Kaylee Faulkner, West Point: Won the 100-meter dash at the Falkville Invitational.
Kelsye Will, Jaelyn Faulkner, Camryn Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner, West Point: Won the 4x100-meter relay at the Falkville Invitational.
Maggie Warren, MJ Kaser, Lilly Patterson and Hollie Salter, West Point: Won the 4x800-meter relay at the Falkville Invitational.