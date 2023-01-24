Kobe Payne has come to play each and every night for Fairview’s varsity boys.
Take last week, for example.
The talented junior scored 21 points against Haleyville, 29 points against West Blocton and 16 points against Scottsboro while shooting 52 percent from 3-point range.
In those three games, Payne averaged 22 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, January 16 through Saturday, January 21 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 18 points against Winston County.
Hadley Butler, Addison: Had 18 points against Winston County.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Dora, 24 points against Lawrence County and 10 points against Cleveland.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Lawrence County and 16 points against Cleveland.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 18 points against Lawrence County and 19 points against Cleveland.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Lawrence County and 10 points against Cleveland.
Colton Echols, Cullman: Had 11 points against Pleasant Grove and 12 points against Paul Bryant.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 17 points against Pleasant Grove.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 16 points against Paul Bryant.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 17 points against Decatur Heritage.
Bryson Fletcher, Fairview: Had 10 points against West Blocton and 15 points against Scottsboro.
Darby Nichols, Fairview: Had 15 points against Haleyville and 15 points against Scottsboro.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 17 points against Decatur and 24 points against Fultondale.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Decatur and 12 points against Fultondale.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Decatur and 15 points against Fultondale.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Clements, 20 points against Skyline and 19 points against Fultondale.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Clements, 16 points against Skyline and 10 points against Fultondale.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Clements and 16 points against Skyline.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Skyline and 11 points against Fultondale.
Lexi Collins, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Fultondale.
Jolee McHan, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Fultondale.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 12 points against Etowah and 18 points against Ashville.
Noah Jones, Hanceville: Had 11 points against Etowah and 10 points against Ashville.
Logan Quick, Hanceville: Had 16 points against Ashville.
Alex Twitty, Hanceville: Had 15 points against Etowah.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against Decatur Heritage and 22 points against Vinemont.
Gunnar McBee, Holly Pond: Had 12 points against Decatur Heritage and 11 points against Vinemont.
Isaiah Jones, Vinemont: Had 10 points against Oakman and 14 points against Holly Pond.
Ryan Stewart, Vinemont: Had 18 points against Oakman.
Chayce Sandlin, Vinemont: Had 15 points against J.B. Pennington.
Morgan Flanagan, Vinemont: Had 15 points against Holly Pond.
Kolten Perry, West Point: Had 23 points against Carbon Hill and 15 points against Russellville.
Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 10 points against Carbon Hill and 19 points against Russellville.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 24 points against Russellville.
Camryn Faulkner, West Point: Had 15 points against Russellville.