Eli Frost has been picking ‘em up and putting ‘em down — and he’s showing no signs of letting up.
The Fairview running back had 333 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries last Friday night, helping the Aggies improve to 3-1 following a 27-6 road victory against Good Hope.
It was the second 300-yard performance of the season for Frost, who is now up to 1,002 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The junior, who also registered four tackles and a sack, is averaging 11.3 yards per carry.
Frost is The Times’ Athlete of the week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, September 7 through Tuesday, September 13 below.
Brian Berry, Addison: Had four touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Hackleburg.
Hank Harrison, Cold Springs: Had 109 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 38-28 loss to Lamar County.
Tucker Philbeck, Cold Springs: Completed 7 of 8 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against Lamar County.
Dylan Smith, Cold Springs: Had an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Lamar County.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the large-school race (Class 5A-7A) at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational, setting a personal best and meet record with a time of 15:12.48.
Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee, Sage Nelson, Josiah Walker and Blake Belcher, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles finish third in the varsity boys small-school division (Class 1A-4A) at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
Reagan Parris, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Claire Huffstutler and Leslie Jones, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles finish second in the varsity girls small-school division (Class 1A-4A) at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Completed 21 of 37 passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 39-36 loss to Decatur in triple overtime. Had a rushing touchdown.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown against Decatur. Had a rushing touchdown.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Had seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown against Decatur. Kicked two field goals.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had 16 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in a 27-6 loss to Fairview.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Had 16 carries for 82 yards against Fairview. Had 54 passing yards.
Marquies Leeth, Hanceville: Blocked two punts — one of which resulted in a safety — in a 22-13 win over Ashville.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had two touchdowns against Ashville.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had three touchdowns in a 48-19 loss to Pleasant Valley.
Isaiah Pair, Vinemont: Had 10 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-6 win over Brindlee Mountain.
Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Had seven carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns against Brindlee Mountain.
Toby Hill, Vinemont: Had four carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns against Brindlee Mountain.
Kaien Earnest, Vinemont: Had six carries for 36 yards and a touchdown against Brindlee Mountain.
Dawson Wilhite, Vinemont: Had four carries for 92 yards against Brindlee Mountain.
JT Wilhite, Vinemont: Had six carries for 58 yards against Brindlee Mountain.