Eli Frost continues to dazzle fans and wear out opposing teams.
Fairview's junior running back registered his third 300-yard performance of the season last week, rushing for 324 yards and five touchdowns on just 20 carries in a 42-12 road victory over Ardmore.
Frost’s scoring runs covered 47, 15, 71, 37 and 12 yards.
In six matchups this season, Frost has accumulated 1,543 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s averaging 257 yards per outing and is currently on pace to break Cullman County’s single-season rushing record — set by West Point’s Kobe Smith (2,222 yards) in 2015.
Defensively, Frost tossed in six tackles (2.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks to help the Aggies improve to 5-1.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Eric Gonzalez (seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss), Cale Foster (seven tackles and a tackle for loss), and Jameson Goble (4.5 tackles, an interception and a blocked extra point) also contributed for Fairview.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, September 26 through Saturday, October 1 below.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had two touchdown catches and a touchdown pass in a 44-24 loss to Meek.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Had two touchdown passes and a touchdown catch against Meek.
Dacey Baker, Addison: Had 40 kills, six digs and five blocks.
Abby Waldrep, Addison: Had 25 kills and 15 blocks.
Katie Barrett, Addison: Had 19 kills, eight blocks, four aces and three digs.
Hadley Butler, Addison: Had 12 digs, nine kills and four aces.
Bailee Ory, Addison: Had 32 digs and five aces.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 88 assists, 13 kills, 13 digs, seven blocks and four aces.
Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Reagan Parris, Claire Huffstutler and Leslie Jones, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles finish runner-up (green division) at the Jesse Owens Classic.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 16 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-23 win over Athens.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had 18 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown against Athens. Had 93 passing yards.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Completed 15 of 28 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-20 win over Hanceville. Had 35 rushing yards. Had a 2-point conversion pass.
Landon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 16 tackles and a quarterback pressure against Hanceville.
Callahan Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 15 tackles against Hanceville.
Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown against Hanceville.
Hank Hudson, Good Hope: Had seven tackles, a quarterback pressure, an interception and a blocked kick against Hanceville.
Russ Wooten, Good Hope: Had seven tackles against Hanceville.
Taz Bartlett, Good Hope: Had five tackles (including the game-sealing stop on fourth down) and a pass breakup against Hanceville.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had a touchdown catch, six tackles and two quarterback pressures against Hanceville.
Seth Loggins, Good Hope: Had five tackles (one for loss) against Hanceville.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had a touchdown run, four catches for 44 yards and five tackles against Hanceville.
Eli Clements, Good Hope: Had a touchdown catch and 2-point conversion against Hanceville.
Maddie McKenney, Good Hope: Had 45 assists, nine aces and five kills.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 14 kills, 12 digs and eight aces.
Bailey Keef, Good Hope: Had 20 kills and 10 digs.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had two touchdown passes in a 26-20 loss to Good Hope.
Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the varsity boys race (green division) at the Jesse Owens Classic with a 15:34.95.
Hunter Hensley, West Point: Had 157 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 21-7 win over Lawrence County. Had 102 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Garit Roberson, West Point: Had 78 rushing yards against Lawrence County.
Eli Sims, West Point: Had 108 receiving yards and a touchdown against Lawrence County.
Parker Marks, West Point: Had 44 receiving yards and a touchdown against Lawrence County.
Defense, West Point: Held Lawrence County to 15 total yards, recorded six tackles for loss and five sacks, and blocked a punt.
Patton Fell, West Point: Had 49 assists, 15 digs, two kills, two aces and one block.
Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 20 kills, eight digs, seven aces and two blocks.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 19 kills, five blocks and three digs.
Brooklynn Wells, West Point: Had 10 kills, four blocks and three digs.