FAIRVIEW — The Aggies dedicated their baseball field to Mark Moore on Thursday afternoon, honoring their former longtime coach in a surprise ceremony.
Moore tossed out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Purple and Gold’s home matchup versus Good Hope — he was surrounded by family, friends and former players — before new signage (“Mark Moore Field”) was unveiled beneath the scoreboard in center field.
“First of all, to God be the glory for this and all things,” Moore said of the unexpected gesture. “I’ve been so blessed. About 37, 38 years ago, Keith Pattillo gave me the opportunity to work here — and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. I think God led me here. I met my wife here, and I’ve got kids and grandkids. Fairview is an awesome community, and I got to work with a bunch of tremendous young men. I’m super blessed, humbled, honored — all the above. I was surprised, but it was a good surprise.”
Moore guided the Purple and Gold from 1986 to 2003, accumulating a 325-156 record. In 18 seasons under Moore, the Aggies collected eight county championships, claimed five area crowns and reached the state playoffs nine times.
He was inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.