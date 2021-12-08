Jaden Winfrey has been awesome this season — and that's putting it mildly.
The Cullman senior continued her tremendous work this past week, registering 21 points against Winfield and 23 against Hayden to help the Bearcats improve to 9-2.
She also racked up 17 steals, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four blocks in those two matchups and shot 63 percent from the field.
Through 11 games this season, Winfrey is averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 59 percent from the floor.
Winfrey is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Thursday, December 2 through Wednesday, December 8 below.
Eli Howse, Addison: Had 32 points against Oakwood Academy.
Tanner Kilgo, Cold Springs: Had 20 points against Winston County.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 20 points against Winfield.
Tucker Gambrill, Cullman: Had 19 points against Winfield.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 19 points against Winfield and 22 points against Hayden.
Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 17 points against Winfield and 18 points against Hayden.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 14 points against DAR and 13 points against Guntersville.
Emma Garcia, Fairview: Had 24 points against DAR and 16 points against Guntersville.
Morgan Lindsay, Fairview: Made the game-winning free throws with 1.9 seconds left against Guntersville.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Curry and 11 points against Vinemont.
Charlie O’Neil, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Vinemont.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Curry and 21 points against Vinemont.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Curry and 10 points against Vinemont.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 20 points against Curry.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 20 points against Vinemont and 19 points against Carbon Hill.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 23 points against Carbon Hill.
Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 16 points against Vinemont.
Savana McAnnally, Hanceville: Had 18 points against Vinemont and 11 points against Carbon Hill.
Victoria Stanley, Hanceville: Had 14 points against Vinemont and 10 points against Carbon Hill.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 10 points against Brindlee Mountain and 19 points against Susan Moore.
Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: Had 22 points against Brindlee Mountain.
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against Brindlee Mountain.
Kix Johnson, Vinemont: Had 22 points against Danville and 20 points against Good Hope.
Toby Hill, Vinemont: Had 10 points against Danville and 14 points against Hanceville.
Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Good Hope.
Maggie Burks, Vinemont: Had 12 points against Danville, 11 points against Hanceville and 12 points against Good Hope.
Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Danville.
Andrew Lynn, West Point: Had 19 points against Brewer and 18 points against West Morgan.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 10 points against Brewer and 13 points against West Morgan.
Summer Mendoza, West Point: Had 19 points against Brewer.
Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 15 points against Brewer.
