Cullman's Tucker Gambrill.

 The Cullman Times

Tucker Gambrill has been a man on a mission this season.

Cullman's senior point guard stepped up his game even more so this past week, though, corralling a career-high 37 points against Hayden before garnering 13 points against Jasper, 24 points against Jasper and eight points against Demopolis.

Gambrill's contributions — which also included 20 assists and 20 steals — helped the Bearcats improve to 12-0.

He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.

Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.

Check out other notable performances from Wednesday, December 15 through Wednesday, December 22 below.

% Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 19 points against Fairview and 13 points against Curry.

% Tanner Kilgo, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Curry and 12 points against Meek.

% Seth Williams, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Meek.

% Tucker Apel, Cullman: Had 11 points against Jasper and 15 points against Jasper.

% Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 11 points against Jasper and 13 points against Demopolis.

Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 28 points against Grissom, 25 points against Jasper, 10 points against Chelsea, 19 points against Minor and 12 points against Wenonah.

% Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 14 points against Chelsea, 19 points against Minor and 10 points against Wenonah.

% Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 14 points against Grissom and 14 points against Wenonah.

% Ella Collum, Cullman: Had 15 points against Wenonah.

% Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 13 points against Cold Springs and 16 points against Priceville.

% Landon Tweedie, Fairview: Had 10 points against Cold Springs and 10 points against Priceville.

% Emma Garcia, Fairview: Had 17 points against Austin, 14 points against Cold Springs and 16 points against Priceville.

% Morgan Lindsay, Fairview: Had 16 points against Cold Springs.

% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 22 points against Lawrence County, 19 points against West Point and 12 points against Demopolis.

% Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 10 points against Lawrence County, 13 points against West Point and 14 points against Demopolis.

% Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Lawrence County and 10 points against West Point.

% Charlie O’Neil, Good Hope: Had 16 points against West Point.

% Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Lawrence County and 23 points against West Point.

% Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 16 points against West Point.

% Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 14 points against Holly Pond and 21 points against Montevallo.

% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 14 points against Holly Pond and 15 points against Montevallo.

% Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 15 points against Montevallo.

% Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: Had 12 points against Hanceville, 20 points against Etowah and 19 points against Locust Fork.

% Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 24 points against Hanceville.

% Nic Fallin, St. Bernard: Had 16 points against Vinemont.

% Toby Hill, Vinemont: Had 15 points against St. Bernard and 16 points against West Point.

% Kix Johnson, Vinemont: Had 15 points against Athens Bible and 12 points against West Point.

% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 11 points against Athens Bible and 15 points against West Point.

% Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 16 points against West Point.

% Maggie Burks, Vinemont: Had 15 points against J.B. Pennington and 18 points against West Point.

% Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 19 points against Athens Bible.

% Kanen Trussell, West Point: Had 10 points against Vinemont and 13 points against Good Hope.

% Sam Wheeler, West Point: Had 22 points against Vinemont.

% Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 18 points against Lawrence County, 12 points against Vinemont and 17 points against Good Hope.

% Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 13 points against Lawrence County and 13 points against Vinemont.

% Ryleigh Jones, West Point: Had 14 points against Lawrence County and 10 points against Vinemont.

% Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 18 points against Vinemont.

