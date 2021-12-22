Tucker Gambrill has been a man on a mission this season.
Cullman's senior point guard stepped up his game even more so this past week, though, corralling a career-high 37 points against Hayden before garnering 13 points against Jasper, 24 points against Jasper and eight points against Demopolis.
Gambrill's contributions — which also included 20 assists and 20 steals — helped the Bearcats improve to 12-0.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Wednesday, December 15 through Wednesday, December 22 below.
% Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 19 points against Fairview and 13 points against Curry.
% Tanner Kilgo, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Curry and 12 points against Meek.
% Seth Williams, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Meek.
% Tucker Apel, Cullman: Had 11 points against Jasper and 15 points against Jasper.
% Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 11 points against Jasper and 13 points against Demopolis.
% Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 28 points against Grissom, 25 points against Jasper, 10 points against Chelsea, 19 points against Minor and 12 points against Wenonah.
% Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 14 points against Chelsea, 19 points against Minor and 10 points against Wenonah.
% Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 14 points against Grissom and 14 points against Wenonah.
% Ella Collum, Cullman: Had 15 points against Wenonah.
% Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 13 points against Cold Springs and 16 points against Priceville.
% Landon Tweedie, Fairview: Had 10 points against Cold Springs and 10 points against Priceville.
% Emma Garcia, Fairview: Had 17 points against Austin, 14 points against Cold Springs and 16 points against Priceville.
% Morgan Lindsay, Fairview: Had 16 points against Cold Springs.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 22 points against Lawrence County, 19 points against West Point and 12 points against Demopolis.
% Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 10 points against Lawrence County, 13 points against West Point and 14 points against Demopolis.
% Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Lawrence County and 10 points against West Point.
% Charlie O’Neil, Good Hope: Had 16 points against West Point.
% Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Lawrence County and 23 points against West Point.
% Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 16 points against West Point.
% Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 14 points against Holly Pond and 21 points against Montevallo.
% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 14 points against Holly Pond and 15 points against Montevallo.
% Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 15 points against Montevallo.
% Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: Had 12 points against Hanceville, 20 points against Etowah and 19 points against Locust Fork.
% Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 24 points against Hanceville.
% Nic Fallin, St. Bernard: Had 16 points against Vinemont.
% Toby Hill, Vinemont: Had 15 points against St. Bernard and 16 points against West Point.
% Kix Johnson, Vinemont: Had 15 points against Athens Bible and 12 points against West Point.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 11 points against Athens Bible and 15 points against West Point.
% Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 16 points against West Point.
% Maggie Burks, Vinemont: Had 15 points against J.B. Pennington and 18 points against West Point.
% Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 19 points against Athens Bible.
% Kanen Trussell, West Point: Had 10 points against Vinemont and 13 points against Good Hope.
% Sam Wheeler, West Point: Had 22 points against Vinemont.
% Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 18 points against Lawrence County, 12 points against Vinemont and 17 points against Good Hope.
% Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 13 points against Lawrence County and 13 points against Vinemont.
% Ryleigh Jones, West Point: Had 14 points against Lawrence County and 10 points against Vinemont.
% Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 18 points against Vinemont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.