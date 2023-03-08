Cullman’s Emma-Claire Wilson is in midseason form.
The senior standout allowed only 12 hits and two earned runs while racking up 22 strikeouts in 20 innings over four games this past week. She also notched five hits and four RBIs during that span, helping the Lady Bearcats defeat Fyffe, Good Hope and West Point.
For the season, Wilson has batted .407 (1.133 OPS) and compiled 56 strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA (45 1/3 innings).
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Cole Bales, Cold Springs: Pitched 6 1/3 innings (five hits, one earned run and 10 strikeouts) against Carbon Hill.
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs: Had four hits (one home run) and five RBIs in three games.
Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs: Had four hits (one home run) and four RBIs in three games.
Riley Jackson, Cullman: Had six hits and four RBIs in three games.
Paxton Ponder, Cullman: Had six hits and three RBIs in three games.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Pitched five innings (five hits, one earned run and three strikeouts) against Daphne.
Haley Shannon, Cullman: Had seven hits and three RBIs in four games.
Taylor Au, Cullman: Had six hits and three RBIs in four games.
Nic Gregory, Fairview: Pitched six innings (two hits, zero earned runs and two strikeouts) against Oneonta.
Ayda Payne, Fairview: Pitched seven innings (two hits, one earned run and nine strikeouts) against Falkville.
Isabella Spinks, Hanceville: Had seven hits (two home runs) and six RBIs in four games.
Kynzlee Farr, Hanceville: Had seven hits and four RBIs in four games.
Alex Twitty, Hanceville: Had seven hits and four RBIs in four games.
Lexie Smith, Holly Pond: Pitched five scoreless innings (three hits and five strikeouts) against Cleveland.
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond: Had four hits (one home run) and three RBIs in two games.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had six hits and an RBI in three games. Pitched seven innings (three hits, one earned run and seven strikeouts) against Scottsboro.