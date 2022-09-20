Ryan Skinner helped the Black and Gold get back on track last Friday night.
The senior quarterback accounted for five total touchdowns — three rushing and two passing — to propel the Bearcats to a 53-13 road victory against Lee-Huntsville.
Skinner completed 9-of-13 through the air for 174 yards, connecting with Tyler Owens and Cooper Ogstad on scores of 27 and 43 yards, respectively.
He also had touchdown runs of 8, 8 and 25 yards, respectively, to finish with 91 yards on just five carries.
Skinner is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Other top contributors for Cullman included Evan Dye (two touchdown runs); Owens (three catches for 54 yards and 67 rushing yards); Ogstad (two catches for 51 yards); Jackson Earnest (eight solo tackles, three assisted tackles and a tackle for loss); Jackson Sessions (65-yard interception return for a touchdown, four solo tackles and four assisted tackles); Sawyer Trimble (interception); and Tiger Flanigan (interception).
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, September 12 through Saturday, September 17 below.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Had three touchdown passes in a 69-0 win over Waterloo.
Brian Berry, Addison: Had two touchdown runs against Waterloo.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had two touchdown catches against Waterloo.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 134 assists, 42 kills, 40 digs, 33 aces and 18 blocks.
Katie Barrett, Addison: Had 52 kills, 23 blocks, 20 aces and 11 digs.
Dacey Baker, Addison: Had 81 kills, 10 blocks, eight digs and an ace.
Bailee Ory, Addison: Had 68 digs and 14 aces.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 23 carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-7 win over West Point.
Barett York, Fairview: Had 62 rushing yards and a touchdown against West Point. Had a touchdown pass.
Carson Jennings, Fairview: Had nine tackles (three for loss) against West Point.
Jake Harper, Fairview: Had six tackles and 53 rushing yards against West Point.
Eric Gonzalez, Fairview: Had five tackles (two for loss) and a sack against West Point.
Kolt Redding, Fairview: Had an interception against West Point.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had two touchdown runs in a 49-15 loss to Cherokee County.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Accounted for five touchdowns in a 57-53 loss to Southeastern.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had an interception return for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown against Southeastern.
Caroline Lamoureux, Holly Pond: Won the varsity girls open division race at The Southern Showcase with a time of 21:46.55.
Travis Barnett, Holly Pond: Finished second in the small-school varsity boys open division race at The Southern Showcase.
Abby McBride, St. Bernard: Had 18 kills and 14 blocks.
Mary Ella Cockerham, St. Bernard: Had 12 blocks and 11 kills.
Emma Powell, St. Bernard: Had 42 digs.
Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Accounted for three touchdowns in a 29-22 loss to Susan Moore.
Abby Young, Vinemont: Had 38 kills, 18 blocks and 12 aces.
Jana Harbison, Vinemont: Had 26 kills and 12 blocks.
Maggie Burks, Vinemont: Had 17 aces and 16 kills.
Garit Roberson, West Point: Had 15 carries for 49 yards in a 50-7 loss to Fairview.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 27 kills, 10 blocks, five digs and two aces.
Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 20 kills, nine blocks and five digs.
Charli Aris, West Point: Had 36 digs, nine assists and seven aces.
Rene Moreno-Tovar, West Point: Finished third in the large-school varsity boys race at the Fairview Invitational.