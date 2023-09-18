Jackson Sessions fueled a key region win for Cullman last Friday night.
The do-it-all standout ran for three touchdowns — the last of which put the Bearcats up for good with 5:23 left against Decatur — in the Black and Gold’s eventual 21-14 victory against the Red Raiders.
Sessions finished with 68 yards on 13 carries, racked up 10 tackles to bring his season total to 42, caught one pass for 14 yards and recorded 38 return yards to help Cullman — which came up with a late goal-line stand — improve to 2-2 overall.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person’s name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 16 below.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had 13 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns against Hackleburg.
Dacey Baker, Addison: Had 20 kills, 11 digs, three aces and two blocks in three matches.
Hadley Butler, Addison: Had 42 assists, 15 digs, four kills and three aces in three matches.
Bailee Ory, Addison: Had 27 digs and three aces in three matches.
Matt Williams, Cold Springs: Had 26 carries for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Lamar County. Had 13 tackles.
Reagan Parris, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Daisy Mavers and Kynzlie Myrex, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title (Open Division) at The Southern Showcase.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Ran a 14:40.85 at The Southern Showcase to improve upon his state-best time in 2023.
LJ Turner, Cullman: Had 19 carries for 87 yards against Decatur.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had 13 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns against Good Hope.
Jake Harper, Fairview: Had 16 carries for 162 yards against Good Hope.
Cade Yeager, Fairview: Had two interceptions against Good Hope.
Alex England, Fairview: Won the large-school (Class 5A-7A) race at the Fairview Invitational with a time of 16:32.42.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 38 kills, 21 digs, 13 aces and five block assists in four matches.
Charly Johnson, Good Hope: Had 26 kills, eight block assists, six aces and two blocks in four matches.
Makenzie Cruce, Good Hope: Had 28 digs and eight aces in four matches.
Hunter Black, Hanceville: Completed 16-of-24 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown against Ashville.
Marquies Leeth, Hanceville: Had 16 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns against Ashville.
Keiton Whatley, Hanceville: Had eight carries for 71 yards and a touchdown against Ashville.
Eli Clements, Hanceville: Had 10 tackles and two sacks against Ashville.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had 21 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown against Pleasant Valley. Had a touchdown pass.
Boston Gibbs, Holly Pond: Had 26 carries for 100 yards against Pleasant Valley. Had a touchdown catch.
Travis Barnett, Holly Pond: Won the Crimson Division race at The Southern Showcase with a time of 16:46.86.
Josh Rhodes, Vinemont: Had three carries for 77 yards and a touchdown against Brindlee Mountain. Had three tackles and an interception.
Diego Rodriguez, Vinemont: Had 10 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns against Brindlee Mountain.
Xavier Sellers, Vinemont: Had four tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup against Brindlee Mountain.
Hunter Hensley, West Point: Had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass against Russellville.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 26 kills, 10 blocks and nine digs in four matches.
Patton Fell, West Point: Had 76 assists and 13 digs in four matches.
Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 23 digs, eight aces and two kills in four matches.
Charli Aris, West Point: Had 44 digs in four matches.