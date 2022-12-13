Cullman’s Ava McSwain is playing some of her best basketball to date.
The sophomore sensation totaled 19 points against Decatur Heritage, 12 points against Plainview and 22 points against Sylvania last week, surpassing 1,000 career points along the way.
Additionally, McSwain is averaging 22.4 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists per contest in Cullman’s past five games while shooting 81 percent from the free-throw line.
McSwain is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, December 5 through Saturday, December 10 below.
Brady Gilbreath, Addison: Had 22 points against Belgreen.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had 16 points against Belgreen.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Hanceville, 16 points against Holly Pond and 12 points against Southeastern.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 12 points against Holly Pond and 26 points against Southeastern.
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Hanceville and 11 points against Southeastern.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 27 points against Holly Pond.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Hanceville.
Colton Echols, Cullman: Had 10 points against Ramsay, 14 points against Decatur Heritage and 12 points against Plainview.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 26 points against Ramsay and 11 points against Plainview.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 15 points against Ramsay and 11 points against Decatur Heritage.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 14 points against Decatur Heritage and 10 points against Plainview.
Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 16 points against Decatur Heritage and 19 points against Sylvania.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 20 points against Guntersville and 13 points against Scottsboro.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 19 points against Guntersville.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 15 points against West Morgan and 10 points against East Lawrence.
Jacob Haynes, Good Hope: Had 10 points against West Morgan and 10 points against East Lawrence.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 20 points against East Lawrence.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 20 points against West Morgan and 26 points against East Lawrence.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 17 points against East Lawrence.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 15 points against West Morgan.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 13 points against Cold Springs, 13 points against Vinemont and 12 points against Oneonta.
Noah Jones, Hanceville: Had 10 points against Cold Springs and 11 points against Hanceville.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 20 points against Elkmont.
Christian Couch, Holly Pond: Had 17 points against Elkmont.
Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 14 points against Southeastern and 10 points against Hanceville.
Isaiah Jones, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Southeastern.
Ryan Stewart, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Southeastern.
Reagan Robinson, Vinemont: Had 10 points against Southeastern and 19 points against Hanceville.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 16 points against Hayden.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 22 points against Hayden.