Cullman opened its season with a pair of dominant wins — and Colton Echols was a big reason why.
The junior standout stuffed his stat sheet in victories over Calera (90-37) and Stanhope Elmore (89-29) this past week, accumulating 24 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block against the Eagles and registering 19 points, nine rebounds and a block against the Mustangs.
He accomplished those scoring marks while shooting 74 percent (17 of 23) from the field.
Not a bad way to get back into the swing of things for the Class 6A defending champions.
Echols is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, November 7 through Saturday, November 12 below.
Brian Berry, Addison: Had 11 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 loss to Lynn.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 17 points against Calera and 19 points against Spain Park.
Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 17 points against Calera.
Ella Collum, Cullman: Had 16 points against Spain Park.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 17 points against Calera and 11 points against Stanhope Elmore.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 17 points against Stanhope Elmore.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 31 points against Holly Pond and 24 points against Chelsea.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 15 points against Holly Pond.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 23 points against Mortimer Jordan and 14 against Oxford.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Mortimer Jordan and 18 against Oxford.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 14 points against Mortimer Jordan and 15 against Oxford.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Mortimer Jordan.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 18 points against Appalachian.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Appalachian.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 19 points against Asbury and 24 points against Corner.
Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 12 points against Asbury and 18 points against Corner.
Aaliyah Twitty, Hanceville: Had 18 points against Cullman Christian and 14 points against Corner.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 41 points against Fairview.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 27 points against Southeastern.