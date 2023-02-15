Tucker Cagle is peaking at just the right time.
The Cullman senior helped the Bearcats win the Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament last week, registering 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a four-overtime victory (72-70) against Hartselle. He then followed up that performance with 14 points and six rebounds against Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday, contributing to the Black and Gold’s sub-regional win (64-37) and subsequent regional tournament berth.
Cagle is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, February 8 through Tuesday, February 14 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 16 points against Sumiton Christian and 23 points against Hubbertville.
Molly Gilbreath, Addison: Had 18 points against Sumiton Christian and 10 points against Hubbertville.
Hadley Butler, Addison: Had 18 points against Hubbertville.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 19 points against Locust Fork and 20 points against Cornerstone.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 14 points against Locust Fork and 21 points against Cornerstone.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 12 assists against Cornerstone.
Sam Duskin, Cullman: Had 17 points against Clay-Chalkville.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 13 points against Hartselle.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 13 points against Hartselle.
Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 11 points against Hartselle.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 20 points against Priceville and 27 points against Cordova.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 25 points against Priceville and 12 points against Cordova.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Cordova.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 20 points against Etowah and 16 points against DAR.
Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 12 points against Etowah and 13 points against DAR.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 12 points against DAR.
Carson Garrett, Hanceville: Had 10 points against DAR.
Konnor Helms, Hanceville: Had 10 points against Etowah.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 21 points against Decatur Heritage and 19 points against Tanner.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 12 points against Decatur Heritage and 14 points against Tanner.
Madison Butts, Holly Pond: Had 17 points against Lindsay Lane.
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against Lindsay Lane.
Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 12 points against Susan Moore.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 12 points against Lawrence County and 14 points against East Limestone.
Camryn Faulkner, West Point: Had 10 points against Lawrence County and 11 points against East Limestone.
Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 16 points against Lawrence County.
Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 12 points against Lawrence County.