Olivia Britton spent the past week hitting the cover off the ball.
The Cullman senior went 10-for-15 during a five-game stretch, smashing four home runs, scoring seven runs and netting seven RBIs for the Lady Bearcats.
For the season, Britton is batting .522 with a .667 on-base percentage, 1.130 slugging percentage and 1.797 OPS.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18 below.
Cole Bales, Cold Springs: Pitched six innings (five hits, two earned runs and 10 strikeouts) vs. Winston County.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the 1,600-meter run at the Cullman Classic.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Pitched six innings (three hits, one earned run and two strikeouts) vs. Hewitt-Trussville.
Patrick Adcock, Cullman: Won the discus and shot put at the Cullman Classic.
Cadan Fales, Andrue Barnett, Brayden White and Lane Hopper, Cullman: Won the 4x800-meter relay at the Cullman Classic.
Emma-Claire Wilson, Cullman: Pitched seven scoreless innings (six hits and 12 strikeouts) vs. Mortimer Jordan.
Reese Hopper, Cullman: Had seven hits (three home runs) and eight RBIs in five games.
Taylor Au, Cullman: Had six hits (one home run) and six RBIs in five games.
Barett York, Fairview: Had six hits and two RBIs in three games.
Lucas West, Fairview: Had five hits and three RBIs in three games.
Connor Scott, Fairview: Had four hits and four RBIs in three games.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had four hits and three RBIs in three games.
Ayda Payne, Fairview: Pitched seven innings (three hits, three earned runs and 12 strikeouts) vs. Susan Moore. Had five hits and seven RBIs in three games.
Kylie Kovar, Fairview: Had seven hits and eight RBIs in three games.
Allison Davis, Fairview: Had six hits (two home runs) and eight RBIs in three games.
Ralie Gaines, Fairview: Had six hits and five RBIs in three games.
Jaycee Aleman, Fairview: Had four hits and three RBIs in three games.
Jordan Simmons, Fairview: Had four hits and three RBIs in three games.
Kabri Redding, Fairview: Won the discus at the Cullman Classic.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Had nine hits and four RBIs in three games.
Ayden Black, Good Hope: Had six hits and three RBIs in three games.
Caden Drake, Good Hope: Had three hits and four RBIs in three games.
Kynzlee Farr, Hanceville: Had four hits and five RBIs vs. Brindlee Mountain.
Katelyn Twilley, Hanceville: Had four hits and an RBI vs. Brindlee Mountain.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Won the 200-meter dash at the Cullman Classic.
Austin Marsh, Vinemont: Pitched four innings (one hit, one earned run and five strikeouts) vs. Locust Fork.
Jake Hale, Vinemont: Had six hits and seven RBIs in three games.
Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Had five hits and seven RBIs in three games.
Michael Foust, Vinemont: Had five hits and two RBIs in three games.
Jaxon Holcomb, Vinemont: Had five hits and an RBI in three games.
Kanaan Sutter, West Point: Pitched seven scoreless innings (two hits and eight strikeouts) vs. Lawrence County.
Sylar Philyaw, West Point: Pitched seven scoreless innings (three hits and nine strikeouts) vs. Wayne County. Had five hits and three RBIs in five games.
Andrew Putman, West Point: Had 12 hits and five RBIs in five games.
Lane Stewart, West Point: Had nine hits and six RBIs in five games.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had eight hits and three RBIs in five games.
Colton McCoy, West Point: Had seven hits and four RBIs in five games.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had five hits and three RBIs in five games.
Bethany Minck, West Point: Had two hits (one home run) and six RBIs vs. Hayden.