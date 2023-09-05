Matt Williams was an absolute terror on both sides of the ball last week.
Offensively, the Cold Springs junior tallied 226 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries to help the Eagles beat Holly Pond 42-7. Defensively, Williams totaled 11 tackles — two for loss — to go along with a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
And if all that wasn’t enough, he also converted a pair of 2-point plays.
Williams is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, August 28 through Saturday, September 2 below.
▶ Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had two touchdowns against Vina.
▶ Seth Hammack, Addison: Had two touchdowns against Vina.
▶ Samuel Turner, Cold Springs: Had a rushing touchdown and a scoop-and-score against Holly Pond.
▶ Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the large-school race at the Scottsboro Invitational with a time of 14:45.24.
▶ Garrett Mobley, Cullman: Kicked the game-winning field goal against Jasper.
▶ Kamron Myers, Cullman: Recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Jasper.
▶ Cooper Ogstad, Cullman: Had three catches for 78 yards against Jasper.
▶ Wyatt Buchanan, Cullman: Had six catches for 70 yards against Jasper.
▶ Andrue Barnett, Cullman: Won the large-school race at the Pepsi XC Challenge with a time of 16:19.45.
▶ Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 23 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns against Priceville.
▶ Carson Jones, Fairview: Had 10 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns against Priceville.
▶ Jake Harper, Fairview: Had three carries for 56 yards and a touchdown against Priceville.
▶ Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Completed 15-of-19 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns against Vinemont.
▶ Carter Rutherford, Good Hope: Had five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns against Vinemont. Returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Had 129 return yards.
▶ Landon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 20 tackles — two for loss — against Vinemont.
▶ Hank Hudson, Good Hope: Had 10 tackles — one for loss — against Vinemont.
▶ Weston Hancock, Good Hope: Had a touchdown catch and a pick-six against Vinemont.
▶ Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 70 kills, 40 digs and seven aces in six matches.
▶ Campbell Koch, Good Hope: Had 123 assists, 32 digs, nine kills and three aces in six matches.
▶ Marquies Leeth, Hanceville: Had 26 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown against West Point.
▶ JT Davis, Hanceville: Had eight catches for 132 yards and a touchdown against West Point.
▶ Ashton Hurst, Hanceville: Had a pick-six against West Point.
▶ Travis Barnett, Holly Pond: Finished runner-up in the small-school race at the Pepsi XC Challenge.
▶ Kayden Henderson, Vinemont: Had 15 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown against Good Hope. Had a touchdown pass.
▶ Rush Sandlin, Vinemont: Had 13 carries for 63 yards against Good Hope.
▶ Hunter Hensley, West Point: Completed 13-of-26 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns against Hanceville. Had 68 rushing yards.
▶ Parker Marks, West Point: Had six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown against Hanceville.
▶ Garit Roberson, West Point: Had 12 carries for 76 yards against Hanceville.
▶ Rene Moreno-Tovar, West Point: Finished runner-up in the large-school race at the Pepsi XC Challenge.