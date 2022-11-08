A rain-soaked Oakville Indian Mounds couldn’t slow down Ethan Edgeworth or Ethan Lemons.
Instead, the Cold Springs junior and Vinemont senior conquered the course at this year’s state cross country meet, speeding to individual triumphs in their respective classifications.
Edgeworth secured a time of 15:53.26 in the Class 1A/2A race, besting the runner-up by more than a minute to win his third consecutive state crown. His impressive performance — along with those by Jayden Allred (second), Sage Nelson (11th), Justin Caffee (15th) and Josiah Walker (18th) — spearheaded a first-place showing for Cold Springs, which won the program’s first state championship since 2019.
Saturday’s victory marked Edgeworth’s seventh triumph of the season.
Lemons, meanwhile, won his final prep cross country race with a time of 16:05.90, crossing the finish line nearly 50 seconds ahead of the next runner to take home the Class 3A crown.
The Alabama commit, who returned from a stress fracture in October, won three races this season.
Edgeworth and Lemons are The Times' Athletes of the Week.
Brian Berry, Addison: Had 142 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries in a 66-22 win over Appalachian.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Passed for 58 yards and two touchdowns — Jed Wilkins and Brady Gilbreath — against Appalachian. Had 98 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Kaden Dyson, Addison: Had 49 yards and a touchdown on six carries against Appalachian.
Bradley Willette, Addison: Had a pick-six against Appalachian.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Finished first (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Jayden Allred, Cold Springs: Finished second (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Sage Nelson, Cold Springs: Finished 11th (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Justin Caffee, Cold Springs: Finished 15th (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Reagan Parris, Leslie Jones and Claire Huffstutler, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles finish second in the Class 1A/2A division at the state XC meet.
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs: Finished second (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Macie Huffstutler, Cold Springs: Finished fourth (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Finished fifth (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Completed 14 of 32 passes for 233 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 41-24 loss to Gadsden City.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Had four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Gadsden City. Kicked a 47-yard field goal.
Nick Holland, Cullman: Had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown against Gadsden City.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 10 carries for 63 yards against Gadsden City. Had three catches for 29 yards.
Andrue Barnett, Cullman: Finished fifth (Class 6A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 37 carries for 225 yards and a touchdown in a 24-13 loss to Guntersville. Finished season with 2,484 yards.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown against Guntersville.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Finished 12th (Class 4A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Caroline Lamoureux, Holly Pond: Finished ninth (Class 1A/2A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Madi Kerber, St. Bernard: Finished 11th (Class 3A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Finished first (Class 3A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Brady Johnson, Vinemont: Finished 10th (Class 3A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Elkmont.
Rene Moreno-Tovar, West Point: Finished 10th (Class 5A) to earn All-State honors at the state XC meet.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 18 points against Gulf Shores and 20 points against Orange Beach.
Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 16 points against Orange Beach.