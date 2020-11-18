Ethan Edgeworth capped off an exceptional season with an exceptional performance.
The Cold Springs freshman crossed the finish line at last week's state cross country meet in 16:41.94, earning the Class 1A/2A individual championship with a blistering effort at Oakville Indian Mounds.
It was Edgeworth's eighth triumph in nine meets this year.
He won at the Pepsi XC Challenge, Chickasaw Trails Invitational, Southern Showcase, Kudzu Hills Invitational, Oktoberfest Invitational, Cullman County Meet and Class 1A/2A, Section 2 Meet as well. His lone non-victory of the season was a second-place showing at the Jesse Owens Classic.
Remember, he's just a freshman.
He's also The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Reagan Parris, Brooke Crider, Macie Huffstutler, Emma Hancock and Jayden Allred (Cold Springs); Nicholas Wood (Cullman); Peyton Bailey (Fairview); Christopher Putman (Holly Pond); Madi Kerber and Joseph Arriaga (St. Bernard); and Ethan Lemons (Vinemont) joined Edgeworth in claiming All-State honors as top-15 finishers.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Thursday, November 10 through Wednesday, November 18 below:
% Christian Roberts, Addison: Completed 5-of-12 passes for 84 yards in a 32-24 loss to North Sand Mountain. Had 14 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. Had three tackles.
% Nelson Martin, Addison: Had two touchdown runs against North Sand Mountain.
% Justin Mather, Addison: Had nine tackles against North Sand Mountain.
% Reagan Parris, Brooke Crider, Macie Huffstutler, Emma Hancock and Claire Huffstutler, Cold Springs:Helped the Lady Eagles win the Class 1A/2A title at the state cross country meet.
% Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Hanceville.
% Toni West, Cold Springs: Had 20 points against Hanceville.
% Regan Quattlebaum, Cullman: Had 19 points against Grissom.
% Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 16 points against Grissom.
% Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 10-of-22 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 52-14 loss to Ramsay. Had 14 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Had seven tackles.
% Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 10 carries for 79 yards against Ramsay.
% Owen Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 20 points against Holly Pond.
% Molly McKelvy, Fairview: Had 12 points against Russellville and 24 points against Holly Pond.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 25 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown in a 21-12 loss to West Limestone. Completed 8-of-17 passes for 81 yards.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 21 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown against West Limestone.
% Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 12 tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and a pass breakup against West Limestone.
% Jake Kicker, Good Hope: Had 10 tackles against West Limestone.
% Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 23 points against Lawrence County.
% Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 18 points against Lawrence County.
% Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 17 points against Lawrence County.
% Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville: Had 23 points against Corner, 14 points against Decatur Heritage and 15 points against Cold Springs.
% Savanna McAnnally, Hanceville: Had 17 points against Decatur Heritage.
% Izayah Glenon, Hanceville: Had 15 points against Cold Springs.
% Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: Had 17 points against Fairview.
% Jayden Perkins, Holly Pond: Had 17 points against Fairview.
% Joseph Arriaga, Eli Loyd, Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, David De Jesus and Peter Tran, St. Bernard:Helped the Saints win the Class 3A title at the state cross country meet.
% Ryleigh Jones, West Point: Had 20 points against Vinemont.
% Lexi Shadix, West Point: Had 14 points against Vinemont, 12 points against Holly Pond and 27 points against Brewer.
% Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 12 points against Vinemont, 14 points against Holly Pond and 19 points against Brewer.
% Aubry Cleghorn, West Point: Had 16 points against Vinemont, 23 points against Holly Pond and 16 points against Brewer.
% Kobe Bowers, West Point: Had 18 points against Holly Pond and 20 points against Brewer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.