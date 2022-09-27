Ethan Edgeworth was up to his usual tricks over the weekend.
The Cold Springs junior produced the speediest time (16:00.66) across all classifications at Saturday’s Kudzu Hills Invitational, helping guide the Eagles — Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee, Josiah Walker and Sage Nelson also notched counting times — to a team victory in the Class 1A-2A competition.
It's the fourth individual triumph of the season for Edgeworth, who has oft-competed against runners from higher classifications. Additionally, his personal-best 15:08.00 is the third-quickest 5K time clocked in the state so far this season, trailing only Scottsboro’s Evan Hill and Auburn’s Maxwell Hardin.
Edgeworth is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24 below.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in a 30-28 overtime win over Good Hope. Accounted for three 2-point conversions.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 196 assists, 50 digs, 28 kills, 17 blocks and seven aces.
Abby Waldrep, Addison: Had 58 kills and 32 blocks.
Dacey Baker, Addison: Had 83 kills, 19 aces and eight blocks.
Bailee Ory, Addison: Had 82 digs and eight aces.
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs: Had 12 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Shoals Christian.
Victor Laurentius, Cold Springs: Had eight carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns against Shoals Christian.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the Class 1A-2A race at the Kudzu Hills Invitational with a time of 20:20.38.
Reagan Parris, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Claire Huffstutler and Leslie Jones, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles win the Class 1A-2A team title at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Completed 10 of 18 passes for 142 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 26-24 win over Mortimer Jordan. Had 12 carries for 74 yards.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 12 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown against Mortimer Jordan.
Evan Dye, Cullman: Had nine carries for 40 yards and a touchdown against Mortimer Jordan.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown against Mortimer Jordan. Had 42 rushing yards.
Andrue Barnett, William Nichols, Jacob Taylor, Lane Hopper and David Manashirov, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats beat Hartselle in a cross country meet at the Palomino RV Resort.
Mabry Free, Bella Caretti, Addison Vogelaar, Khloe Nalley and Audrey Floyd, Cullman: Helped the Lady Bearcats beat Hartselle in a cross country meet at the Palomino RV Resort.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Had three touchdown passes in a 30-28 overtime loss to Addison.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had two touchdown catches against Addison.
Bailey Keef, Good Hope: Had 45 kills, 20 digs and 11 aces.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 43 kills, 33 digs and eight aces.
Maddie McKenney, Good Hope: Had 101 assists, 15 digs and 10 aces.
Addie Stripling, Good Hope: Had 20 digs and seven aces.
Charly Johnson, Good Hope: Had 16 kills.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had two touchdown runs in a 54-20 loss to Glencoe.
Travis Barnett, Holly Pond: Won the varsity boys race at the Warriors Invitational in Florence with a time of 16:38.45.
Abby Young, Vinemont: Had 38 kills and 11 aces.
Jana Harbison, Vinemont: Had 27 kills.
Jazmin Garcia, Vinemont: Had 81 assists.
Brooklyn Knott, Vinemont: Had 26 digs.
Maggie Burks, Vinemont: Had 18 digs.
Hunter Hensley, West Point: Had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in a 49-21 loss to Douglas.
Parker Marks, West Point: Had two touchdown catches against Douglas.
Charli Aris, West Point: Had 20 digs, eight assists and two kills.
Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 26 assists, six digs and two aces.
Brooklynn Wells, West Point: Had 18 digs, eight assists, four kills, four blocks and two aces.
Kylee Quinn, West Point: Had 13 kills, two blocks, two digs and one assist.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 14 kills, nine blocks, six digs, three aces and two assists.
Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 19 kills, five blocks and two digs.