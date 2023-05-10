Ethan Edgeworth left a whole lot of people in the dust at last weekend’s state track and field meet.
The junior speedster won all of his individual events — the 800-meter run (1:54.76), 1,600-meter run (4:11.96) and 3,200-meter run (9:18.47) — and teamed up with Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes and Jayden Allred to breeze past the competition in the 4x800-meter relay (8:15.99).
Not only did Edgeworth earn four gold medals for the Eagles, who went on to win the 2A title for the first time since 2017, but the Tennessee commit also broke or helped break four separate state records in his events.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Brian Berry, Addison: Won the Class 1A long jump (22-03.50) at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Bradley Willette, Addison: Won the Class 1A discus (144-10) at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Brian Berry, Josh Netherton, Jed Wilkins and Briley Holt, Addison: Won the Class 1A 4x100-meter relay (43.86) at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Cameron Nunn, Cold Springs: Won the Class 2A pole vault (13-00) at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the Class 2A 3,200-meter run (12:25.05) at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler and Claire Huffstutler, Cold Springs: Won the Class 2A 4x800-meter relay (10:36.40) at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Paxton Ponder, Cullman: Had six hits (one home run) and four RBIs in three games.
Elijah Hays, Cullman: Had five hits in three games.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Pitched seven shutout innings (two hits and seven strikeouts) vs. Gardendale.
Easton Peed, Cullman: Pitched five innings (five hits, one earned run and three strikeouts) vs. Gardendale.
Ben Shedd, Cullman: Earned medalist honors at the Class 6A, Section 4 Tournament.
Kate Cost, Cullman: Earned medalist honors at the Class 6A, Section 4 Tournament.
Brooklyn Morton, Cullman: Had five hits and two RBIs in four games.
Hattie Graham, Cullman: Had four hits and four RBIs in four games.
Brie Voss, Cullman: Pitched seven innings (six hits, one earned run and one strikeout) vs. Mortimer Jordan.
Emily Benson, Fairview: Had five hits in three games.
Daniel Figueroa, Holly Pond: Won the Class 2A 100-meter (16.41), 200-meter (32.83), discus (47-08) and javelin ambulatory (79-05) at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond: Had seven hits and four RBIs in four games.
Molly Neal, Holly Pond: Had six hits and three RBIs in four games.
Lexie Smith, Holly Pond: Had five hits and six RBIs in four games.
Maycie Black, Holly Pond: Had five hits and five RBIs in four games.
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond: Had five hits (one home run) and three RBIs in four games.
Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the Class 3A 1,600-meter run (4:12.24) and 3,200-meter run (8:56.50) — setting new state records in both — at the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet.
Haley Millwood, Vinemont: Had six hits and two RBIs in two games.
Emma Dortch, Vinemont: Had four hits and five RBIs in two games.
Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont: Had four hits and three RBIs in two games.
Aiden Dujoud, West Point: Won the Class 5A discus (153-02) at the Class 4A-7A state track and field meet.
Bailey Sutter, West Point: Earned medalist honors at the Class 5A, Section 4 Tournament.
Macayla Wilkins, West Point: Had five hits and three RBIs in two games.