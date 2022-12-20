Ella Dickerson couldn’t have played much better last week.
The freshman standout tallied 20 points against Meek, 24 points versus Locust Fork and 23 points against Dora — each of those totals was a team-high for Cold Springs — and finished that three-game stretch with 18 rebounds and seven steals.
Dickerson also shot 67 percent (12 of 18) from inside the arc and 48 percent (13 of 27) from 3-point range to help the Class 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles remain unbeaten.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, December 12 through Saturday, December 17 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 21 points against Meek.
Molly Gilbreath, Addison: Had 17 points against Meek.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Locust Fork.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 11 points against Meek and 12 points against Locust Fork.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 16 points against Chilton County and 17 points against Haleyville.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 31 points against Chilton County and 26 points against Haleyville.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 38 points against Arab.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 19 points against New Hope and 16 points against Arab.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Priceville and 24 points against Hanceville.
Weston Hancock, Good Hope: Had 14 points against Priceville and 11 points against Hanceville.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Hanceville.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Priceville and 17 points against Hanceville.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Priceville and 11 points against Hanceville.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 23 points against Priceville.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Priceville.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 20 points against Asbury, 22 points against Hayden and 10 points against Good Hope.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 14 points against Hayden and 22 points against Good Hope.
Aaliyah Twitty, Hanceville: Had 16 points against Hayden.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 18 points against Falkville and 24 points against West End.
Gunnar McBee, Holly Pond: Had 18 points against West End.
Christian Couch, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against Falkville.
Madison Butts, Holly Pond: Had 23 points against Falkville and 16 points against West End.
Jaxon Holcomb, Vinemont: Had 22 points against ASCTE.
Ryan Stewart, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Brindlee Mountain.
Reagan Robinson, Vinemont: Had 18 points against Brindlee Mountain and 10 points against ASCTE.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 18 points against Brewer and 33 points against Lawrence County.