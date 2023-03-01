Maci Brown was everything Cold Springs needed her to be — and more — this past week.
The junior guard helped the Class 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles win the Central Regional Tournament, notching 21 points, 11 assists and six rebounds — as well as eventual MVP honors — in a 70-60 triumph against No. 9 Francis Marion last Wednesday.
Brown followed up that outstanding performance with 18 points and five assists in a 44-37 semifinal victory over No. 3 Lanett on Monday, helping her squad advance to the state championship game.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, February 22 through Tuesday, February 28 below.
Summer Evans, Addison: Had seven hits and four RBIs in three games.
AnnaBeth Powell, Addison: Had six hits and four RBIs in three games.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had seven hits, seven runs and three RBIs in four games.
Lane Tubb, Addison: Had six hits, five runs and four RBIs in four games.
Kaden Dyson, Addison: Had five hits, four runs and seven RBIs in four games.
Briley Holt, Addison: Pitched three no-hit innings (seven strikeouts) against Winston County.
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs: Had four hits (one home run) and six RBIs in four games.
Zane Watwood, Cullman: Pitched seven scoreless innings (three hits and 11 strikeouts) against Shelby County.
Emma Claire Wilson, Cullman: Pitched 4 1/3 perfect innings (six strikeouts) against Sipsey Valley. Pitched five innings (two hits, one run and six strikeouts) against Brookwood. Had four hits (one home run) and seven RBIs in five games.
Haley Shannon, Cullman: Had nine hits, six runs and five RBIs in five games.
Crimson Wright, Fairview: Pitched five scoreless innings (four hits and nine strikeouts) against Good Hope.
Colton Jennings, Fairview: Pitched six scoreless innings (six hits and four strikeouts) against West Point.
Barett York, Fairview: Had five hits and three RBIs in two games.
Lucas West, Fairview: Had four hits and four RBIs in two games.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had three hits and five RBIs in two games.
Ayda Payne, Fairview: Pitched four scoreless innings (two hits and four strikeouts) against Lexington. Pitched seven no-hit innings (one run and eight strikeouts) against Hanceville.
Allison Davis, Fairview: Had seven hits and seven RBIs in six games.
Emily Benson, Fairview: Had six hits (one home run) and six RBIs in six games.
Nelson Arteaga, Hanceville: Pitched 5 2/3 innings (three hits, four runs and 12 strikeouts) against Locust Fork. Pitched six innings (three hits, two earned runs and 18 strikeouts) against Cold Springs.
Chase Brazelton, Holly Pond: Pitched five innings (three hits, one run and eight strikeouts) against Susan Moore.
Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Pitched seven no-hit innings (two runs and seven strikeouts) against Holly Pond.
Kanaan Sutter, West Point: Pitched five innings (two hits, two runs and 10 strikeouts) against Curry.
Brody Freeman, West Point: Pitched seven innings (four hits, two runs and 11 strikeouts) against Deshler.
Kara Jones, West Point: Pitched six scoreless innings (two hits and eight strikeouts) against Falkville.
Brinlee Phillips, West Point: Had seven hits and four RBIs in three games.
Bethany Minck, West Point: Had five hits (one home run) and six RBIs in three games.
Macie Brown, West Point: Had six hits and five runs in three games.