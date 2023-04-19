Brodee Bartlett showcased his talent on the diamond this past week.
The Cold Springs senior batted .579 (11-for-19) across five games, racking up nine RBIs and scoring nine runs for the Eagles.
He also registered two wins on the mound — Southeastern and Vinemont — scattering three earned runs and 14 strikeouts over 10 2/3 innings (three appearances).
For the season, Bartlett is batting .481 with 23 RBIs and 30 runs scored to go along with his 1.09 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings of work.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15 below.
Lane Tubb, Addison: Pitched seven shutout innings (one hit and five strikeouts) vs. Winston County.
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs: Had five hits and four RBIs in three games.
Cole Bales, Cold Springs: Had five hits and two RBIs in three games.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Earned MVP honors at the Cullman County Track & Field Championship.
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs: Earned co-MVP honors at the Cullman County Track & Field Championship.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had seven hits (one home run) and three RBIs in five games.
Paxton Ponder, Cullman: Had six hits (two home runs) and three RBIs in five games.
Zane Watwood, Cullman: Had five hits (one home run) and three RBIs in five games.
Patton Elkins, Cullman: Pitched seven shutout innings (two hits and six strikeouts) vs. Athens.
Reese Hopper, Cullman: Had seven hits (two home runs) and eight RBIs in five games.
Olivia Britton, Cullman: Had four hits (two home runs) and five RBIs in five games.
Brie Voss, Cullman: Pitched six shutout innings (one hit and eight strikeouts) vs. Corner.
Will Drake, Cullman: Earned medalist honors at the Brooks Invitational.
Elley Atchison, Cullman: Had four goals against Hartselle.
Crimson Wright, Fairview: Had five hits and two RBIs in four games.
Ayda Payne, Fairview: Pitched seven shutout innings (two hits and three strikeouts) vs. Cold Springs. Had five hits and eight RBIs in seven games.
Allyson Hill, Fairview: Earned co-MVP honors at the Cullman County Track & Field Championship.
Dalton Johnson, Hanceville: Had five hits and seven RBIs in three games.
Jackson Cleveland, Hanceville: Pitched seven innings (one hit, one unearned run and four strikeouts) vs. Good Hope. Had five hits and three RBIs in three games.
Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville: Had five hits and two RBIs in three games.
John Martin, Holly Pond: Had seven hits and six RBIs in four games.
Boston Gibbs, Holly Pond: Had five hits and six RBIs in four games.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had five hits and four RBIs in four games.
Chase Brazelton, Holly Pond: Had five hits and three RBIs in four games.
Brody Howard, Holly Pond: Had four hits (one home run) and five RBIs in four games.
Samantha Giles, Holly Pond: Had seven hits and three RBIs in three games.
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond: Had five hits and five RBIs in three games.
Lexie Smith, Holly Pond: Pitched seven innings (seven hits, two earned runs and seven strikeouts) vs. Southeastern.
Brody Freeman, West Point: Had five hits and one RBI in two games.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had four hits and two RBIs in two games.
Charlie Ashley, West Point: Had four hits and two RBIs in two games.
Bailey Sutter, West Point: Earned medalist honors at the Cullman County Golf Tournament.
Omar Segundo, West Point: Had three goals and two assists in two games.
Macayla Wilkins, West Point: Had six hits in five games.
Alexis Kimbril, West Point: Had five hits and three RBIs in five games.
Brinlee Phillips, West Point: Had five hits and two RBIs in five games.
Charli Aris, West Point: Earned medalist honors at the Cullman County Golf Tournament.