Ayden Alexander hit the ground running last Friday night.
The Cold Springs senior tailback opened the 2020 season with a bang, racking up 307 yards and four touchdowns on just 23 carries in a 43-40 victory against Meek.
He also had a lengthy kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a penalty.
For those reasons, Alexander is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
He edged out Vinemont's Colby Miller, who had a huge performance in a 31-30 win over Hanceville.
Miller rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries and threw a 32-yard touchdown pass.
Cold Springs had a handful of other key contributors as well.
Brodi Williams tossed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Izaiah Estell and added a 12-yard touchdown run.
Roberto Ayala went 5-of-5 on extra points and also recovered the game-sealing onside kick. Estell and Houston Goodwin snagged one interception apiece on defense.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Thursday, August 20 through Monday, August 24 below:
Stats are compiled by The Cullman Times and/or submitted by area coaches.
% Max Dueland, Cullman: Had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in a 23-0 win over Grissom.
% Griffin Barksdale, Cullman: Had eight tackles and two sacks against Grissom.
% Drew Ball, Cullman: Had 11 tackles against Grissom.
% Cody Lynn, Cullman: Had two sacks against Grissom.
% Daisy Manasco, Fairview: Had 47 kills, 18 digs, five aces and four blocks to help the Lady Aggies win the Good Hope Invitational.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Completed 11 of 16 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown in a 47-19 win over West Morgan. Had 34 rushing yards and a touchdown.
% Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had 137 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against West Morgan.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 11 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns against West Morgan. Had a fumble recovery on defense.
% Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 111 all-purpose yards against West Morgan. Had a tackle, fumble recovery and pass breakup on defense.
% Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown against West Morgan. Had five tackles and two pass breakups on defense.
% Andrew Easterwood, Good Hope: Had eight tackles against West Morgan.
% Clayton Herring, Good Hope: Had four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble against West Morgan.
% Lucas Hill, Good Hope: Had six tackles against West Morgan.
% Bo Joles, Hanceville: Had 117 passing yards and a touchdown in a 31-30 loss to Vinemont. Had a touchdown run.
% Logan Guthery, Hanceville: Had three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against Vinemont.
% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had four carries for 80 yards and a touchdown against Vinemont.
% Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Had 20 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown in a 31-30 win over Hanceville.
% Isiah Young, Matthew Barnes, Caleb Butler, Brayden Boner, Ethan Martin, Tanner Brown and Gabe Friedrich, Vinemont: Helped the Eagles rack up 367 rushing yards against Hanceville.
