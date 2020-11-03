Addison's volleyball team won yet another state championship last week.
And Addisyn Smothers — like so many before her — played a significant role in bringing home the Blue Map.
The junior registered 60 kills, 10 digs, four aces and two blocks for the Class 2A No. 2 Lady Bulldogs in three state tournament matches, helping her team storm past Horseshoe Bend (25-13, 25-16, 25-12), No. 4 Spring Garden (25-17, 25-17, 25-19) and No. 1 G.W. Long (25-13, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18) in Birmingham.
Her contributions were a big reason Addison claimed its seventh title in eight years and 12th overall.
Smothers also landed a coveted spot on the All-Tournament Team en route to securing MVP honors.
She is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Gracie Manley and Sunny Snoddy were also selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 2 below:
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the varsity boys race at the Cullman County Meet.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the varsity girls race at the Cullman County Meet.
Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Josiah Walker, Brody Belcher and Justin Caffee, Cold Springs:Helped the Eagles win their 17th straight Cullman County Meet title.
Reagan Parris, Emma Hancock, Macie Huffstutler, Allison White and Claire Huffstutler, Cold Springs:Helped the Lady Eagles win their 15th straight Cullman County Meet title.
Ayden Alexander, Cold Springs: Had 22 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 31-7 loss to Vinemont.
Jamar Kay, Cullman: Had four carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-6 win over Columbia.
Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 9-of-13 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-16 win over Holly Pond. Had five carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns. Had six tackles.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had nine carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns against Holly Pond. Had four tackles (one for loss).
Eli Speegle, Fairview: Had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown against Holly Pond. Returned an interception for a touchdown. Had four tackles.
Michael Chambers, Fairview: Returned an interception for a touchdown against Holly Pond.
Brosnan Ward, Hanceville: Had 129 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 45-36 loss to Elkmont. Returned an interception for a touchdown.
Kadin Suryono, Holly Pond: Had 10 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 56-16 loss to Fairview.
Brodie Curvin, Vinemont: Had 18 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Cold Springs.
Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run against Cold Springs. Had an interception on defense.
Nacho Salgado, Vinemont: Kicked a 37-yard field goal against Cold Springs. Made all four extra points. Had a touchback.
Will Cochran, West Point: Had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in a 37-0 win over Carbon Hill.
Jacob Dye, West Point: Had two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown against Carbon Hill.
Kobe Bowers, West Point: Had two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown against Carbon Hill. Threw a touchdown pass. Had a 2-point conversion.
Carter Thornton, West Point: Had seven carries for 128 yards against Carbon Hill.
Kelton Washington, West Point: Had five carries for 78 yards and a touchdown against Carbon Hill.
Keynan Baker, West Point: Had six tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery against Carbon Hill.
Lexi Shadix, West Point: Named to the Class 5A All-State Tournament Team.
Kayla Kilpatrick, West Point: Named to the Class 5A All-State Tournament Team.
