Christian Roberts didn't mess around last Friday night.
Don't believe me? Just ask Cold Springs about Addison's junior quarterback then.
Roberts amassed 201 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries, and completed 4-of-6 passes for 114 yards and another touchdown to help the Bulldogs trounce the Eagles 50-14 at A.G. Hicks Stadium.
His TD runs covered 35, 21, 1, 13 and 54 yards, respectively.
Roberts' touchdown pass was a 34-yard strike to Justin Mather.
Roberts is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
He edged out Fairview's Tyler Simmons, who had 30 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns against Boaz.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, September 29 through Sunday, October 4 below:
% Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the Class 1A-2A race at the Jesse Owens Classic.
% Reagan Parris, Brooke Crider, Macie Huffstutler, Emma Hancock and Hayla Watson, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles win the Class 1A-2A title at the Jesse Owens Classic.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Josiah Walker, Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee and Brody Belcher, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the Class 1A-2A title at the Jesse Owens Classic.
% Brodi Williams, Cold Springs: Had two touchdown passes in a 50-14 loss to Addison.
% Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in a 21-10 win over Decatur.
% Noah Kee, Cullman: Had 13 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown against Decatur.
% Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 30 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-21 win over Boaz. Had four tackles.
% Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 9-of-12 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against Boaz. Had 16 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Had five tackles.
% Eli Speegle, Fairview: Had seven tackles against Boaz.
% Levi Garner, Fairview: Had six tackles (two for loss) and a sack against Boaz.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Completed 7-of-13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 loss to Etowah. Had 13 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 16 carries for 91 yards against Etowah.
% Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope: Had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against Etowah. Had seven tackles (1.5 for loss) and a pass breakup.
% Jake Kicker, Good Hope: Had 10 tackles against Etowah.
% Clayton Herring, Good Hope: Had seven tackles against Etowah.
% Trevor Shadden, Hanceville: Had six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in a 56-24 loss to Oneonta.
% Bo Joles, Hanceville: Completed 14-of-25 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns against Oneonta. Had a rushing touchdown.
% Dylan Twilley, Hanceville: Had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown against Etowah.
% Joseph Arriaga, Eli Loyd, David DeJesus, Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga and Nikolas Borths, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the Class 3A-4A title at the Jesse Owens Classic.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 19 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-18 loss to Winfield.
% Brodie Curvin, Vinemont: Had 22 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown against Winfield.
% Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 35-27 win over Crossville.
% Jacob Dye, West Point: Had four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown against Crossville.
% Carter Thornton, West Point: Had a 65-yard touchdown pass against Crossville. Had seven tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.
% Gaige Roberson, West Point: Had seven tackles and a forced fumble against Crossville.
% Ashton Thrailkill, West Point: Had nine tackles against Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.