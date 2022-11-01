Gracie Manley played her part perfectly in Addison’s dynasty.
The senior collected 97 assists, nine aces, nine digs, seven kills and four blocks to help the Lady Bulldogs claim the Class 1A state volleyball title last week.
Top-ranked Addison bested No. 9 Kingston, No. 2 Spring Garden and No. 5 Covenant Christian — all in straight sets — to win its third straight state crown, ninth in the past 10 seasons and 14th overall.
Leading the effort was Manley, who recorded MVP honors for her contributions.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Abby Waldrep (26 kills and four blocks), Dacey Baker (35 kills and seven digs) and Bailee Ory (28 digs and two aces) joined Manley on the All-Tournament Team.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, October 24 through Saturday, October 29 below.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Had four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — in a 56-0 win over Shoals Christian.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the individual title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 meet.
Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Josiah Walker, Justin Caffee and Sage Nelson, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 meet.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the individual title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 meet.
Reagan Parris, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Leslie Jones and Daisy Mavers-Price, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles win the team title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 meet.
Andrue Barnett, Cullman: Won the individual title at the Class 6A, Section 5 meet.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had 34 carries for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 loss to Randolph.
Jake Harper, Fairview: Had seven carries for 72 yards against Randolph.
Kolt Redding, Fairview: Had five tackles (one for loss) and an interception against Randolph.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Completed 8 of 11 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-23 win over East Lawrence. Had a 25-yard touchdown catch. Had 13 rushing yards.
L.J. Smith, Hanceville: Had 25 total tackles (11 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against East Lawrence.
Brosnan Ward, Hanceville: Had eight carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns against East Lawrence. Had a 32-yard touchdown catch. Had seven total tackles (two solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Completed 21 of 33 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-22 loss to Vinemont. Had 56 rushing yards.
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Cole Bissot, Cash Daly, Parker Guthery and Reid Bissot, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the team title at the Class 3A, Section 4 meet.
Diego Rodriguez, Vinemont: Had 16 carries for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-22 win over Holly Pond.
Kyler Pugh, Vinemont: Had seven carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Holly Pond. Had 6.5 tackles.
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont: Had nine carries for 91 yards against Holly Pond.
Toby Hill, Vinemont: Had six tackles (three sacks) against Holly Pond. Had a 56-yard touchdown catch.
Tai Shurtleff, Vinemont: Had 5.5 tackles against Holly Pond.
Chayce Sandlin, Vinemont: Had 4.5 tackles against Holly Pond.
Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the individual title at the Class 3A, Section 4 meet.