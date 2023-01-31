Addison’s Dacey Baker and Cold Springs’ Jayden Allred, Ethan Edgeworth and Reagan Parris each made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association announced Tuesday this year’s North-South All-Star rosters for volleyball and cross country.
Baker was one of 15 rising seniors chosen to compete for the North squad in a match that will take place in Montgomery as part of All-Star Sports Week from July 17-21.
Allred, Edgeworth and Parris, meanwhile, were among a group of 10 seniors selected to represent their respective North teams. Those two races will also take place during All-Star Sports Week.