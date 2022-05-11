West Point Softball
West Point is a win away from clinching a state tournament berth.

The No. 7 Lady Warriors picked up a pair of victories during the Class 5A North Regional Tournament in Florence on Wednesday, defeating Pleasant Grove 15-0 in their opener before knocking off No. 8 Ardmore 3-1 later in the day to secure a spot in the winners’ bracket final on Thursday.

West Point will play Hayden at 12:15 p.m. A win would send the Lady Warriors directly to the state tournament next week in Oxford. Should they lose, though, they’d have to win one more game — set for 3:15 p.m. — to advance.

The Maroon and White (29-13) earned 14 walks en route to a three-inning rout against Pleasant Grove. In Game 2, Macie Brown provided a pair of crucial RBI singles, while Carlie Wilkins did her part in the circle.

Cullman, meanwhile, extended its season with a 7-6 win over Gardendale following a two-run, walk-off homer from Olivia Britton. The Lady Bearcats then knocked off No. 1 Hartselle 2-1 to advance to the losers' bracket final. Faith Guest hit a key two-run double in the win.

Cullman will play No. 6 Mortimer Jordan later today.

See below for complete capsules from Thursday’s games.

Class 5A

West Point 15, Pleasant Grove 0

Carlie Wilkins: hit, 4 RBIs

Macie Brown: hit, 3 RBIs

Braelee Quinn: 3 walks, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 3 walks, RBI

Sidney Burks: hit, RBI

Alexis Kimbril: hit

Carlie Wilkins: 2 IP, 0 H, 5 K

Braelee Quinn: IP, 0 H, K

West Point 3, Ardmore 1

Macie Brown: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: hit

Bethany Minck: hit

Carlie Wilkins: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 7 K

Class 6A

Cullman 7, Gardendale 6

Taylor Au: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits

Olivia Britton: HR, 2 RBIs

Faith Guest: hit, RBI

Brooklyn Morton: hit, RBI

Haley Shannon: hit

Savannah Davis: hit

Reese Hopper: RBI

Brooklyn Morton: 5.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K

* Britton hit a two-run, walk-off homer

Cullman 2, Hartselle 1

Faith Guest: 2-run double

Brooklyn Morton: 7 IP, 7 H, ER, K

