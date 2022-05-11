West Point is a win away from clinching a state tournament berth.
The No. 7 Lady Warriors picked up a pair of victories during the Class 5A North Regional Tournament in Florence on Wednesday, defeating Pleasant Grove 15-0 in their opener before knocking off No. 8 Ardmore 3-1 later in the day to secure a spot in the winners’ bracket final on Thursday.
West Point will play Hayden at 12:15 p.m. A win would send the Lady Warriors directly to the state tournament next week in Oxford. Should they lose, though, they’d have to win one more game — set for 3:15 p.m. — to advance.
The Maroon and White (29-13) earned 14 walks en route to a three-inning rout against Pleasant Grove. In Game 2, Macie Brown provided a pair of crucial RBI singles, while Carlie Wilkins did her part in the circle.
Cullman, meanwhile, extended its season with a 7-6 win over Gardendale following a two-run, walk-off homer from Olivia Britton. The Lady Bearcats then knocked off No. 1 Hartselle 2-1 to advance to the losers' bracket final. Faith Guest hit a key two-run double in the win.
Cullman will play No. 6 Mortimer Jordan later today.
See below for complete capsules from Thursday’s games.
Class 5A
West Point 15, Pleasant Grove 0
Carlie Wilkins: hit, 4 RBIs
Macie Brown: hit, 3 RBIs
Braelee Quinn: 3 walks, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 3 walks, RBI
Sidney Burks: hit, RBI
Alexis Kimbril: hit
Carlie Wilkins: 2 IP, 0 H, 5 K
Braelee Quinn: IP, 0 H, K
West Point 3, Ardmore 1
Macie Brown: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: hit
Bethany Minck: hit
Carlie Wilkins: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 7 K
Class 6A
Cullman 7, Gardendale 6
Taylor Au: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits
Olivia Britton: HR, 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: hit, RBI
Brooklyn Morton: hit, RBI
Haley Shannon: hit
Savannah Davis: hit
Reese Hopper: RBI
Brooklyn Morton: 5.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K
* Britton hit a two-run, walk-off homer
Cullman 2, Hartselle 1
Faith Guest: 2-run double
Brooklyn Morton: 7 IP, 7 H, ER, K
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.