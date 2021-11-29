WEST POINT — Carlie Wilkins’ smile told the whole story.
West Point’s senior softball standout certainly sported a hard-to-miss grin on Monday as she put pen to paper on a softball scholarship with UAB in front of family, friends, coaches, teammates and administrators inside the high school library.
The Blazers had every reason to covet Wilkins.
She compiled an 18-10 record with 247 strikeouts, a 1.65 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in 156 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .152 batting average against and pitching three shutouts — including a no-hitter — last season.
At the plate, Wilkins batted .472 with a .522 on-base percentage, .919 slugging percentage and 1.441 OPS.
She recorded 58 hits, 51 RBIs, 31 runs, 15 doubles, 10 home runs, five triples and three stolen bases in 45 games.
Those numbers helped her receive All-State (Class 5A first-team utility) and All-Area (Pitcher of the Year) accolades.
Quotes of Note: “I’m so excited. I’ve had the best opportunities. My coaches and family have been my biggest supporters and have gotten me where I’ve wanted to be. This has been a dream since I was a kid.” — Carlie Wilkins
“I didn’t want to be too far from home, and it was the school I wanted. When I visited, I just connected with all of the coaches and all of the players. It felt good to be there.” — Carlie Wilkins
“She’s a special player, special athlete, special person. When you have talent and you work hard — you get Carlie. It’s been amazing to watch her grow.” — West Point softball coach Steven Harbison
