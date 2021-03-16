Sydney Sellers cemented her future plans on Sunday.
The West Point senior signed a softball scholarship with Southern Union — the ceremony took place inside the high school gymnasium — and will join the Lady Bison this fall.
Southern Union competes in the Alabama Community College Conference.
Through 14 games this season, Sellers is batting .459 with a .535 on-base percentage, .838 slugging percentage and 1.373 OPS. She has tallied three home runs and 13 RBIs as well.
Player Speak: "I am super excited to be playing with Southern Union. I’ve loved softball since I was a little girl, and there is no better feeling than to live out one of my big-time dreams. Ever since I went on my visit, I instantly knew that was the place I wanted to go. The coaches are so great, and the campus is beautiful. Tearing my ACL twice really made me work harder than I’ve ever had to work before, but I didn’t mind because I wanted people to know where my heart was. I know God's plan for me had softball in it, so really all of my success is in His hands. I’m so thankful for all of the coaches, teammates, and family that have led me up to this point. I have the best support system anybody could ask for and, for that, I am so grateful." — West Point's Sydney Sellers
Coach Speak: "She is a special person. And I say special person, not player, because while she is a great softball player and a force in our lineup, she has been so much more than that for our program. Sydney has suffered two season-ending injuries in the four years I have been here, but she never missed a single practice, game, or rehab session during all that time. She has always been there cheering on the girls, helping the coaching staff and being an emotional leader in the dugout and locker room." — West Point’s Steven Harbison
