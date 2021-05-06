WEST POINT — The Lady Warriors put together one heck of a sixth inning against Russellville, notching 11 runs in the decisive frame en route to a 14-2 win in the championship game of the Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament on Thursday night.

No. 10 West Point, which improved to 23-18-2 this season, will compete in the North Regional Tournament next Wednesday in Florence.

Russellville struck for a pair of first-inning runs to take an early 2-0 lead, but the Lady Warriors tied it up in the third following an RBI double by Lexi Kimbril and a sac fly from Bethany Minck.

West Point netted a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning on Lexi Shadix’s RBI single, which served as an appetizer for the offensive feast to come.

During that aforementioned sixth inning, the Lady Warriors sent 14 batters to the plate — seven of them recorded hits — and punctuated the 11-run outburst with a three-run homer by Braelee Quinn and a soon-to-follow grand slam by Kimbril.

Carlie Wilkins, who allowed only one hit and two unearned runs, retired the side in the bottom half of the frame to seal the triumph. The UAB commit struck out eight and walked three in yet another solid performance at Mike Brown Field.

Kimbril, meanwhile, wrapped up a productive day at the plate with four hits and six RBIs, while Shadix, Ella Minck and Wilkins each tallied two hits and an RBI. Quinn (three RBIs) and Brindlee Phillips totaled one hit apiece, and Bethany Minck contributed a pair of RBIs.

Cold Springs and Good Hope also advanced to their respective regional tournaments.

See capsules from other tournaments below.

Thursday — May 6

Cold Springs 16, Winston County 6

Anna Kate Voce: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Emma Black: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Heidi Nichols: hit, 3 RBIs

Ciara Calvert: hit, RBI

Journee Swann: hit, RBI

*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament

Sumiton Christian 10, Cold Springs 0

Stats were unavailable

*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament (Championship)

**Lady Eagles qualify for West Regional (Tuscaloosa)

Cullman 4, Muscle Shoals 0

Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, H, 9 K

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits, RBI

Faith Guest: 3-run triple

*Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament

Brewer 12, Fairview 2

Kyleigh Aleman: 2 hits, RBI

Emma Roberts: 2 hits

*Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament

Wednesday — May 5

Prep Softball

Sumiton Christian 12, Addison 0

Stats were unavailable

*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament

Winston County 7, Cold Springs 2

Emma Black: hit, RBI

Maddie Pearl: hit, RBI

*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament

Cold Springs 12, Addison 4

Anna Kate Voce (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Emma Black (CS): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Toni West (CS): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Ciara Calvert (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Maddie Pearl (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament

Good Hope 20, Hanceville 3

Stats were unavailable

*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament

Curry 15, Good Hope 0

Stats were unavailable

*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament

Good Hope 16, Hanceville 5

Stats were unavailable

*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament

Curry 16, Good Hope 0

Stats were unavailable

*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament (Championship)

**Lady Raiders qualify for East Regional (Montgomery)

