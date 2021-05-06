WEST POINT — The Lady Warriors put together one heck of a sixth inning against Russellville, notching 11 runs in the decisive frame en route to a 14-2 win in the championship game of the Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament on Thursday night.
No. 10 West Point, which improved to 23-18-2 this season, will compete in the North Regional Tournament next Wednesday in Florence.
Russellville struck for a pair of first-inning runs to take an early 2-0 lead, but the Lady Warriors tied it up in the third following an RBI double by Lexi Kimbril and a sac fly from Bethany Minck.
West Point netted a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning on Lexi Shadix’s RBI single, which served as an appetizer for the offensive feast to come.
During that aforementioned sixth inning, the Lady Warriors sent 14 batters to the plate — seven of them recorded hits — and punctuated the 11-run outburst with a three-run homer by Braelee Quinn and a soon-to-follow grand slam by Kimbril.
Carlie Wilkins, who allowed only one hit and two unearned runs, retired the side in the bottom half of the frame to seal the triumph. The UAB commit struck out eight and walked three in yet another solid performance at Mike Brown Field.
Kimbril, meanwhile, wrapped up a productive day at the plate with four hits and six RBIs, while Shadix, Ella Minck and Wilkins each tallied two hits and an RBI. Quinn (three RBIs) and Brindlee Phillips totaled one hit apiece, and Bethany Minck contributed a pair of RBIs.
Cold Springs and Good Hope also advanced to their respective regional tournaments.
See capsules from other tournaments below.
Thursday — May 6
Cold Springs 16, Winston County 6
Anna Kate Voce: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Emma Black: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Heidi Nichols: hit, 3 RBIs
Ciara Calvert: hit, RBI
Journee Swann: hit, RBI
*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament
Sumiton Christian 10, Cold Springs 0
Stats were unavailable
*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament (Championship)
**Lady Eagles qualify for West Regional (Tuscaloosa)
Cullman 4, Muscle Shoals 0
Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, H, 9 K
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits, RBI
Faith Guest: 3-run triple
*Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Brewer 12, Fairview 2
Kyleigh Aleman: 2 hits, RBI
Emma Roberts: 2 hits
*Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament
Wednesday — May 5
Prep Softball
Sumiton Christian 12, Addison 0
Stats were unavailable
*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament
Winston County 7, Cold Springs 2
Emma Black: hit, RBI
Maddie Pearl: hit, RBI
*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament
Cold Springs 12, Addison 4
Anna Kate Voce (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Emma Black (CS): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Toni West (CS): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Ciara Calvert (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Maddie Pearl (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
*Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament
Good Hope 20, Hanceville 3
Stats were unavailable
*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Curry 15, Good Hope 0
Stats were unavailable
*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Good Hope 16, Hanceville 5
Stats were unavailable
*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Curry 16, Good Hope 0
Stats were unavailable
*Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament (Championship)
**Lady Raiders qualify for East Regional (Montgomery)
