West Point and Cullman played an exciting game on Monday, and the Lady Warriors came out on top — picking up a 13-11 road victory against the Lady Bearcats in nine innings.
West Point built a 3-0 advantage in the first inning following a two-run single by Sidney Burks and groundout by Kylee Quinn.
Cullman, however, chipped into its deficit with an RBI double by Taylor Au (first inning) and a West Point error (second inning) to pull to within a run at 3-2.
The Lady Warriors, though, exploded for six runs in the third inning to surge in front 9-2.
Brindlee Phillips and Nikki Tyree each socked RBI singles in the frame, while Bethany Minck wrapped up the fireworks with a two-run single. Alexis Kimbril corralled an RBI on a bases-loaded walk, and the Maroon and White plated another run thanks to an error by the home team.
That score remained until the fifth inning, when the Lady Bearcats eventually got their bats going.
Olivia Britton smacked a two-run single to pull Cullman to within 9-4 before another West Point error made it 9-5.
Haley Shannon then smoked a bases-clearing triple before scoring herself on an RBI single by Au one batter later.
Just like that, the game was tied at 9-all.
The teams swapped runs in the eighth inning — Macayla Wilkins hit an RBI single for West Point before Cullman tied it up in the bottom half following an error — but the Lady Warriors finally broke through for multiple runs in the ninth inning.
Burks singled to score Carlie Wilkins, and Brown hit a two-out, two-run double to put West Point ahead 13-10.
Cullman picked up one — Shannon had an RBI groundout — in the bottom half of the frame, but Carlie Wilkins eventually shut the door to seal the win.
Macayla Wilkins finished with three hits and an RBI, while Burks (three RBIs), Minck (two RBIs), Kimbril (RBI) and Quinn tallied two hits apiece. Brown (three RBIs), Tyree (RBI), Phillips (RBI) and Carlie Wilkins each provided one hit.
Carlie Wilkins, meanwhile, scattered five hits and six strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. She allowed just two runs.
Au paced Cullman offensively with three hits and two RBIs.
Shannon (four RBIs), Savannah Davis and Abby Maples each notched two hits, while Britton (two RBIs), Carlie Burnham and Faith Guest delivered one hit apiece. Kylie Stracener added an RBI.
West Point improved to 21-9 following the win, while Cullman dropped to 14-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.