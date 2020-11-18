Vinemont's McKenna Kline will take her softball talents to Calhoun.
The senior signed a scholarship with the Warhawks on Wednesday.
She was joined in the high school gymnasium by family, coaches and administrators.
% Quotes of Note: "Growing up, softball and sports have been a very important part of my life. And my dad and my coaches have pushed me to be the best athlete I can be and who I am today. I'm more than excited to sign and continue my athletic career at Calhoun. I absolutely love their coach. He makes softball fun and just the chemistry of the whole team when I visited, I absolutely loved it." — Vinemont's McKenna Kline
