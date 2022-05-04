Carlie Wilkins delivered on the mound, West Point scored all the runs it needed early, and the Lady Warriors took down Russellville 3-0 on Wednesday night to win the Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament.

The No. 7 Maroon and White (27-13) will compete in the North Regional Tournament in Florence beginning next Wednesday.

West Point took what turned out to be a commanding advantage in the first inning.

Wilkins doubled home Bethany Minck, Katie Beth Yovino scored on a Russellville error, and Sidney Burks’ groundout plated Braelee Quinn to give the Lady Warriors a 3-0 cushion.

That was more than enough for Wilkins, who scattered five hits and four strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

The Lady Golden Tigers had a pair of runners in scoring position in the second and third innings, but the UAB signee worked out of trouble each time and allowed just two baserunners the rest of the way.

Quinn provided three hits for West Point, while Wilkins (RBI), Burks (RBI) and Alexis Kimbril tallied one apiece.

Wednesday — May 4

Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament

Cold Springs 5, Addison 4

Winston County 10, Cold Springs 4

Ciara Calvert: 4 hits

Emma Black: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Tuesday — May 3

Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament

Sumiton Christian 9, Cold Springs 5

Winston County 1, Addison 0 

Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament

J.B. Pennington 11, Holly Pond 3

Madyson Rickman: 2 hits, RBI

Bai Widner: 2 hits

Molly Neal: hit, RBI

Holly Pond 18, Susan Moore 2

Brooke Hill: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Bai Widner: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Maggie Nail: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Madyson Rickman: 3 hits

Samantha Giles: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Lexie Smith: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Kaylee Stallings: 2 hits

Molly Neal: hit, RBI

Lexie Smith: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 7 K

Holly Pond advances to North Regional 

Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament

East Lawrence 18, Vinemont 2

Abby Cody: hit, RBI

Phil Campbell 17, Vinemont 2

Berkley Gable: hit, RBI

Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament

Good Hope 15, Hanceville 0

Alexandria Steed (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Bailey Keef (GH): HR, 2 RBIs

Haley Lay (GH): hit, RBI

Addyson Burgess (GH): hit, RBI

Curry 15, Good Hope 0

Good Hope advances to North Regional

Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament

Guntersville 12, Fairview 2

Emma Roberts: hit, RBI

Brewer 13, Fairview 1

Kaitlyn Benson: hit, RBI

Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament

West Point 1, Russellville 0

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits

Sidney Burks: walk-off single, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: 7 IP, 3 H, 8 K

Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament

Muscle Shoals 7, Cullman 5

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Olivia Britton: 2 hits (HR), RBI

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Savannah Davis: HR, 2 RBIs

Cullman 15, Decatur 0

Haley Shannon: 4 hits, 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: 3 hits, 6 RBIs

Taylor Au: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Faith Guest: hit, RBI

Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI

Haley Shannon: 4 IP, 2 H, 8 K

Monday — May 2

Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament

Holly Pond 5, Susan Moore 3

Maggie Nail: 4 hits

Madyson Rickman: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Brooke Hill: walk-off HR, 2 RBIs

Mattie Earl: 8 IP, 5 H, 3 R (ER), 4 K

