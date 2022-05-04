Carlie Wilkins delivered on the mound, West Point scored all the runs it needed early, and the Lady Warriors took down Russellville 3-0 on Wednesday night to win the Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament.
The No. 7 Maroon and White (27-13) will compete in the North Regional Tournament in Florence beginning next Wednesday.
West Point took what turned out to be a commanding advantage in the first inning.
Wilkins doubled home Bethany Minck, Katie Beth Yovino scored on a Russellville error, and Sidney Burks’ groundout plated Braelee Quinn to give the Lady Warriors a 3-0 cushion.
That was more than enough for Wilkins, who scattered five hits and four strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
The Lady Golden Tigers had a pair of runners in scoring position in the second and third innings, but the UAB signee worked out of trouble each time and allowed just two baserunners the rest of the way.
Quinn provided three hits for West Point, while Wilkins (RBI), Burks (RBI) and Alexis Kimbril tallied one apiece.
See more softball roundup below.
Wednesday — May 4
Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament
Cold Springs 5, Addison 4
Winston County 10, Cold Springs 4
Ciara Calvert: 4 hits
Emma Black: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Tuesday — May 3
Class 2A, Area 10 Tournament
Sumiton Christian 9, Cold Springs 5
Winston County 1, Addison 0
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
J.B. Pennington 11, Holly Pond 3
Madyson Rickman: 2 hits, RBI
Bai Widner: 2 hits
Molly Neal: hit, RBI
Holly Pond 18, Susan Moore 2
Brooke Hill: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Bai Widner: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Maggie Nail: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Madyson Rickman: 3 hits
Samantha Giles: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Lexie Smith: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Kaylee Stallings: 2 hits
Molly Neal: hit, RBI
Lexie Smith: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 7 K
* Holly Pond advances to North Regional
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament
East Lawrence 18, Vinemont 2
Abby Cody: hit, RBI
Phil Campbell 17, Vinemont 2
Berkley Gable: hit, RBI
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Good Hope 15, Hanceville 0
Alexandria Steed (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Bailey Keef (GH): HR, 2 RBIs
Haley Lay (GH): hit, RBI
Addyson Burgess (GH): hit, RBI
Curry 15, Good Hope 0
Curry 15, Good Hope 0
* Good Hope advances to North Regional
Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament
Guntersville 12, Fairview 2
Emma Roberts: hit, RBI
Brewer 13, Fairview 1
Kaitlyn Benson: hit, RBI
Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament
West Point 1, Russellville 0
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits
Sidney Burks: walk-off single, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: 7 IP, 3 H, 8 K
Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Muscle Shoals 7, Cullman 5
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Olivia Britton: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Savannah Davis: HR, 2 RBIs
Cullman 15, Decatur 0
Haley Shannon: 4 hits, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: 3 hits, 6 RBIs
Taylor Au: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: hit, RBI
Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI
Haley Shannon: 4 IP, 2 H, 8 K
Monday — May 2
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Holly Pond 5, Susan Moore 3
Maggie Nail: 4 hits
Madyson Rickman: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Brooke Hill: walk-off HR, 2 RBIs
Mattie Earl: 8 IP, 5 H, 3 R (ER), 4 K
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.