WEST POINT — Cullman’s varsity softball team parlayed a 10-run third inning into a road victory on Monday, beating West Point 13-2 to improve to 6-4 this season.
The matchup was tied at 2 after two innings before the Lady Bearcats went to work in the decisive frame.
After plating three runs without a hit (a bases-loaded walk and two bases-loaded hit batters), Cullman’s Haley Shannon (single), Kylie Stracener (single) and Emma Claire Wilson (double) secured three straight run-scoring hits to extend the lead to 10-2.
The Black and Gold added another run on an error before Olivia Britton’s RBI single punctuated the inning for coach Lawayne Morton’s squad.
Cullman added its final run in the fifth frame on Sadie Graham’s RBI single.
Taylor Au went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Bearcats, who also received three-hit, two-RBI performances from Shannon and Wilson. Stracener and Graham each netted two hits and two RBIs.
Wilson also tossed five strong innings, scattering two hits and six strikeouts.
Brinlee Phillips recorded an RBI single for West Point in the first inning, while Alexis Kimbril crushed a solo home run in the second.
The Lady Warriors dropped to 6-2 following the loss.
See more local softball roundup from Monday below.
Addison 17, Vinemont 6
Fairview 3, Falkville 1
Emily Benson: 2-for-4, RBI
Ayda Payne: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 9 K | 2-for-4, RBI
West Morgan 4, Good Hope 3
Hanceville 12, Decatur 11
Katelyn Twilley: 3-for-4, RBI
Alex Twitty: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Kynzlee Farr: 2-for-2, RBI (walk-off 2B)
Holly Pond 11, Cleveland 0