HOLLY POND — The Lady Broncos came to play on Friday night, slugging their way to a 14-4 win over J.B. Pennington in the championship game of the Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament.
With the triumph, Holly Pond — which held off the Lady Tigers (7-6) and Susan Moore (10-8) on Day 1 of the tournament — finished the season with a perfect 9-0 record against area opponents and will attempt carry its momentum into next week’s North Regional Tournament — set to begin on Friday at Florence.
“I’m super proud that our program is represented so well by these young ladies,” Holly Pond coach Destry Stone said. "They show up every game and always have great team chemistry and great attitudes. Coming in and winning a game like this shows the determination they’ve had all year. Our coaches and our parents and our program couldn’t be happier. We are blessed with a team of players that love each other and play very unselfishly as teammates — and we think that’s what has them doing so well.”
The Lady Broncos led 2-0 after the second inning following an RBI groundout by Bai Widner and a solo home run by Brooke Hill. They then took control of the home clash with an eight-run third inning in which several players recorded RBI hits.
Holly Pond went on to add three runs in the fourth inning before Hill ended the contest in the fifth with an RBI triple that scored Kaylee Stallings.
Hill paved the way offensively with three hits and three RBIs, while Widner (three RBIs), Rebecca Bell (three RBIs), Addison Armstrong (two RBIs), Stallings, Madyson Rickman, Samantha Giles and Taylor Simmons each netted two hits. Aubrey Armstrong contributed a hit and two RBIs.
Friday — May 7
Cullman 6, Hartselle 3
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Shana Guest: hit, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R (ER), 13 K
*Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Hartselle 13, Cullman 11
Carlie Burnham: 3 hits, RBI
Savannah Davis: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, RBI
Olivia Britton: solo HR
Haley Shannon: hit, RBI
*Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Guntersville 5, Fairview 4
Emma Roberts: hit, 2 RBIs
Kaitlyn Benson: hit, RBI
*Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament
