Holly Pond went 1-1 on Day 1 of the Class 3A North Regional Softball Tournament on Friday, keeping its 2021 season alive.
The Lady Broncos, who now need three wins to advance to the state tournament, will continue play at Florence’s Coffee-O’Neal Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. against Elkmont.
Meanwhile, the seasons for Cold Springs and Good Hope came to an end.
See below for complete capsules.
North Regional
Class 3A
Fyffe 12, Holly Pond 4
The Lady Broncos (21-10) dropped into the loser’s bracket following a loss to Fyffe on Friday.
Madyson Rickman crushed a solo homer, while Samantha Giles, Brooke Hill and Aubrey Armstrong each had RBI singles.
Giles, Aubrey Armstrong and Addison Armstrong finished with two hits apiece, while Hill, Rickman and Rebecca Bell each tallied one.
Holly Pond 2, East Lawrence 1
Lexie Smith pitched a beauty to lift Holly Pond to a victory in its opener on Friday.
Smith allowed just four hits and an unearned run while striking out four East Lawrence hitters.
Brooke Hill and Madyson Rickman each recorded two hits, while Addison Armstrong (hit) and Rebecca Bell (RBI) also contributed for the Lady Broncos.
West Central Regional
Class 2A
Thorsby 2, Cold Springs 0
Cold Springs simply couldn’t get the bats going in Friday’s season-ending loss in Tuscaloosa.
Kyla Aaron, Emma Black and Heidi Nichols provided one hit apiece for the Lady Eagles (18-14).
Black surrendered just four hits in the circle while striking out four.
East Central Regional
Class 4A
Cherokee County 15, Good Hope 0
The Lady Raiders fell in the loser’s bracket on Friday, ending their season in Montgomery with a 10-19 record.
Stats were unavailable.
Etowah 15, Good Hope 1
Good Hope opened play in Montgomery on Friday with a loss to the No. 8 Lady Blue Devils.
Bailey Keef and Haley Lay secured one hit apiece, while Rebekah Norris contributed an RBI.
