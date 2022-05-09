Ready, set, softball.
Four local programs — Cullman, Good Hope, Holly Pond and West Point — will compete in their respective North Regional Tournaments this week at Florence’s Coffee-O’Neal Park. Each double-elimination showdown is set over two days.
Cullman, Good Hope and Holly Pond will begin play on Tuesday, while West Point will get underway on Wednesday.
See below for complete capsules.
Team: Cullman
Class: 6A
Field: Jasper, Cullman, Mortimer Jordan, Hazel Green, Hartselle, Minor, Athens, Gardendale
First-Round Matchup: Jasper, Tuesday at 11 a.m.
What Follows: Mortimer Jordan or Hazel Green, Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Team: Good Hope
Class: 4A
Field: Curry, Priceville, Haleyville, Deshler, West Morgan, Good Hope, Brooks, Hamilton
First-Round Matchup: West Morgan, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.
What Follows: Brooks or Hamilton, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Team: Holly Pond
Class: 3A
Field: Carbon Hill, Danville, J.B. Pennington, Lauderdale County, East Lawrence, Oakman, Elkmont, Holly Pond
First-Round Matchup: Elkmont, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.
What Follows: Oakman or East Lawrence, Tuesday at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.
Team: West Point
Class: 5A
Field: John Carroll, Russellville, Hayden, East Limestone, West Point, Pleasant Grove, Ardmore, Corner
First-Round Matchup: Pleasant Grove, Wednesday at 9 a.m.
What Follows: Ardmore or Corner, Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.
