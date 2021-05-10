Regional Tournament Preview

West Point's Carlie Wilkins shows off her vertical following a Braelee Quinn homer.

 Jake Winfrey

The road to softball glory begins this week.

Five local teams are set to participate in regional tournaments across the state, with each program eyeing a possible state championship down the road.

Cullman, Holly Pond and West Point will head up to Florence, while Cold Springs and Good Hope are slated to compete in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery, respectively.

Each double-elimination tournament is set over two days. 

See below for complete regional capsules.

North Regional 

Team: No. 9 Cullman 

Record: 32-15-1 

Class: 6A (Area 14 Runner-Up) 

Site: Florence (Coffee-O’Neal Park) 

Other Teams: Jasper, Scottsboro, No. 6 Hazel Green, No. 7 Hartselle, Minor, No. 1 Athens and Fort Payne 

First-Round Matchup: Jasper — Wednesday at noon 

What Follows: Scottsboro or No. 6 Hazel Green — Wednesday at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m.

 

Team: Holly Pond

Record: 20-9

Class: 3A (Area 13 Winner) 

Site: Florence (Coffee-O’Neal Park)

Other Teams: East Lawrence, Lauderdale County, Fyffe, No. 10 Danville, J.B. Pennington, No. 3 Plainview and Elkmont

First-Round Matchup: East Lawrence — Friday at 9 a.m.

What Follows: Lauderdale County or Fyffe — Friday at 1:45 p.m. or 3:15 p.m.

 

Team: No. 10 West Point 

Record: 23-18-2 

Class: 5A (Area 15 Winner) 

Site: Florence (Coffee-O’Neal Park) 

Other Teams: No. 5 Hayden, Guntersville, East Limestone, Brewer, No. 8 Corner, No. 6 Ardmore and Russellville 

First-Round Matchup: East Limestone — Wednesday at noon 

What Follows: No. 5 Hayden or Guntersville — Wednesday at 4 p.m. 

West Central Regional

Team: Cold Springs 

Record: 18-14 

Class: 2A (Area 10 Runner-Up) 

Site: Tuscaloosa (Bowers Park) 

Other Teams: Luverne, Isabella, Lamar County, Thorsby, Highland Home, No. 2 Sumiton Christian and Sulligent 

First-Round Matchup: Lamar County — Thursday at 9 a.m. 

What Follows: Luverne or Isabella — Thursday at 1:45 p.m. 

East Central Regional

Team: Good Hope

Record: 10-17

Class: 4A (Area 11 Runner-Up)

Site: Montgomery (Lagoon Park)

Other Teams: No. 3 Cleburne County, Cherokee County, No. 8 Etowah, White Plains, Munford, No. 2 Curry and Ashville

First-Round Matchup: No. 8 Etowah — Friday at 10:45 a.m.

What Follows: No. 3 Cleburne County or Cherokee County — Friday at 4:45 p.m.

