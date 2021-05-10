The road to softball glory begins this week.
Five local teams are set to participate in regional tournaments across the state, with each program eyeing a possible state championship down the road.
Cullman, Holly Pond and West Point will head up to Florence, while Cold Springs and Good Hope are slated to compete in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery, respectively.
Each double-elimination tournament is set over two days.
See below for complete regional capsules.
North Regional
Team: No. 9 Cullman
Record: 32-15-1
Class: 6A (Area 14 Runner-Up)
Site: Florence (Coffee-O’Neal Park)
Other Teams: Jasper, Scottsboro, No. 6 Hazel Green, No. 7 Hartselle, Minor, No. 1 Athens and Fort Payne
First-Round Matchup: Jasper — Wednesday at noon
What Follows: Scottsboro or No. 6 Hazel Green — Wednesday at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Team: Holly Pond
Record: 20-9
Class: 3A (Area 13 Winner)
Site: Florence (Coffee-O’Neal Park)
Other Teams: East Lawrence, Lauderdale County, Fyffe, No. 10 Danville, J.B. Pennington, No. 3 Plainview and Elkmont
First-Round Matchup: East Lawrence — Friday at 9 a.m.
What Follows: Lauderdale County or Fyffe — Friday at 1:45 p.m. or 3:15 p.m.
Team: No. 10 West Point
Record: 23-18-2
Class: 5A (Area 15 Winner)
Site: Florence (Coffee-O’Neal Park)
Other Teams: No. 5 Hayden, Guntersville, East Limestone, Brewer, No. 8 Corner, No. 6 Ardmore and Russellville
First-Round Matchup: East Limestone — Wednesday at noon
What Follows: No. 5 Hayden or Guntersville — Wednesday at 4 p.m.
West Central Regional
Team: Cold Springs
Record: 18-14
Class: 2A (Area 10 Runner-Up)
Site: Tuscaloosa (Bowers Park)
Other Teams: Luverne, Isabella, Lamar County, Thorsby, Highland Home, No. 2 Sumiton Christian and Sulligent
First-Round Matchup: Lamar County — Thursday at 9 a.m.
What Follows: Luverne or Isabella — Thursday at 1:45 p.m.
East Central Regional
Team: Good Hope
Record: 10-17
Class: 4A (Area 11 Runner-Up)
Site: Montgomery (Lagoon Park)
Other Teams: No. 3 Cleburne County, Cherokee County, No. 8 Etowah, White Plains, Munford, No. 2 Curry and Ashville
First-Round Matchup: No. 8 Etowah — Friday at 10:45 a.m.
What Follows: No. 3 Cleburne County or Cherokee County — Friday at 4:45 p.m.
