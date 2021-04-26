Softball
Kyleigh Aleman hit for the cycle en route to a five-hit, five-RBI performance, and Fairview’s softball team breezed past Brindlee Mountain in five innings for a 21-8 home win on Tuesday night.

Aleman recorded two singles — one of which drove in a run — an RBI double, a triple and a three-run homer in five at-bats. She also scored five runs.

Deavan Fulmer, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, while Emily Benson (three RBIs) and Kaitlyn Benson (RBI) provided three hits apiece.

Emma Garcia, Emma Roberts and Jaycee Aleman had one hit apiece, and Ayda Payne tallied an RBI for the Purple and Gold (10-14).

Cold Springs 14, Dora 4

Anna Kate Voce: 2 hits, 5 RBIs

Kyla Aaron: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Journee Swann: 2 hits

Toni West: hit, 3 RBIs

Heidi Nichols: hit, 2 RBIs

Ciara Calvert: hit, RBI

Anna Kate Voce: 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

Cullman 6, James Clemens 1

Chalea Clemmons: 3 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Faith Guest: hit, RBI

Shana Guest: hit, RBI

Brooklyn Morton: hit, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K

