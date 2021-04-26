Kyleigh Aleman hit for the cycle en route to a five-hit, five-RBI performance, and Fairview’s softball team breezed past Brindlee Mountain in five innings for a 21-8 home win on Tuesday night.
Aleman recorded two singles — one of which drove in a run — an RBI double, a triple and a three-run homer in five at-bats. She also scored five runs.
Deavan Fulmer, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, while Emily Benson (three RBIs) and Kaitlyn Benson (RBI) provided three hits apiece.
Emma Garcia, Emma Roberts and Jaycee Aleman had one hit apiece, and Ayda Payne tallied an RBI for the Purple and Gold (10-14).
Cold Springs 14, Dora 4
Anna Kate Voce: 2 hits, 5 RBIs
Kyla Aaron: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Journee Swann: 2 hits
Toni West: hit, 3 RBIs
Heidi Nichols: hit, 2 RBIs
Ciara Calvert: hit, RBI
Anna Kate Voce: 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 K
Cullman 6, James Clemens 1
Chalea Clemmons: 3 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Faith Guest: hit, RBI
Shana Guest: hit, RBI
Brooklyn Morton: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K
