Cullman and West Point are off to hot starts in Florence.
The Lady Bearcats and Lady Warriors both won their openers at the North Regional Softball Tournament and will advance to the winner’s bracket for games later this afternoon.
Cullman will play Hazel Green at 6 p.m., while West Point is scheduled to face Hayden at 4 p.m.
Check back for updates and see below for capsules from each opener.
Class 6A
Cullman 15, Jasper 2
The Lady Bearcats recorded 19 hits in a dominant, opening-round victory on Wednesday.
Cullman scored in each frame of the five-inning contest while allowing Jasper just four hits.
Chalea Clemmons turned in a big day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a homer and six RBIs.
Olivia Britton (three RBIs), Savannah Davis (two RBIs) and Shana Guest had three hits apiece — one of Britton’s hits was a three-run homer — while Carlie Burnham and Faith Guest each registered two hits and an RBI. Emma Claire Wilson also contributed a hit, and Haley Shannon tallied four runs and three walks.
Wilson scattered four hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Class 5A
West Point 10, East Limestone 4
The Lady Warriors overcame a three-run deficit in Wednesday’s opener en route to a comfortable win.
West Point trailed 4-1 late but scored nine unanswered runs to pull away.
Sydney Sellers and Brindlee Phillips each ripped two-run singles in the fifth inning to put the Lady Warriors up 5-4, while Lexi Kimbril (solo homer), Carlie Wilkins (RBI double) and Sellers (three-run homer) came through with clutch hits in the sixth inning to help the Maroon and White build a sizable cushion.
Sellers (five RBIs), Wilkins (two RBIs) and Lexi Shadix each contributed two hits, while Phillips (two RBIs), Kimbril (RBI) and Braelee Quinn provided one hit apiece.
Wilkins gave up four earned runs in the circle, scattering six hits and 13 strikeouts.
