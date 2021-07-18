Cullman’s Chalea Clemmons garnered top accolades when the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced last week its High School All-America softball teams.
The rising junior was one of just 16 players across the country to notch first-team honors, netting an at-large selection (first base) following a superb sophomore campaign.
The left-handed slugger batted .514 with a .582 on-base percentage, 1.104 slugging percentage and 1.686 OPS. She also racked up 74 hits, 65 RBIs, 48 runs, 21 home runs, 20 doubles, eight stolen bases and a triple in 52 games en route to collecting Class 6A All-State (first-team utility) and All-Area (Player of the Year) honors.
In the circle, Clemmons finished 23-10 to go along with 314 strikeouts, a 2.95 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 201 1/3 innings. She limited opponents to a .211 batting average and tossed seven shutouts as well.
According to the NFCA website, the High School All-America teams are voted on by a committee of member head coaches from a pool of players who were nominated and earned first-team All-Region recognition in the five high school regions. The three 16-member teams had representation from 19 different states.
