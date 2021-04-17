Cullman's softball team took second place at its Pre-State Blowout following a 3-2 loss to Class 7A No. 3 Spain Park on Saturday.
The Lady Bearcats (23-11) finished 5-2 overall at the two-day event, which took place at Heritage Park.
Spain Park hit a walk-off home run in the fifth inning to win.
Savannah Davis powered Cullman's offense with three hits, while Carlie Burnham (RBI), Chalea Clemmons and Taylor Au provided one hit apiece.
Cullman took down Gardendale 5-3 and Class 6A No. 2 Helena 5-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.
See capsules from those matchups and more local softball roundup below.
Saturday — April 17
Addison 3, Waterloo 2
Anna Grace Luker: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Anna Grace Luker: 6 IP, H, 0 ER, 8 K
*Luker hit walk-off single
Cullman 5, Helena 1
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: 2 hits
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 8 K
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
Cullman 5, Gardendale 3
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Emma Claire Wilson: HR, 3 RBIs
Savannah Davis: hit, 2 RBIs
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
Spain Park 8, West Point 4
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Sydney Sellers: HR, 2 RBIs
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
West Point 10, Oak Grove 2
Sydney Sellers: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Brindlee Phillips: hit, 3 RBIs
Bailey Brock: solo HR
Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI
Maci Brown: hit, RBI
Braelee Quinn: 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 K
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
