Softball
Cullman's softball team took second place at its Pre-State Blowout following a 3-2 loss to Class 7A No. 3 Spain Park on Saturday.

The Lady Bearcats (23-11) finished 5-2 overall at the two-day event, which took place at Heritage Park.

Spain Park hit a walk-off home run in the fifth inning to win.

Savannah Davis powered Cullman's offense with three hits, while Carlie Burnham (RBI), Chalea Clemmons and Taylor Au provided one hit apiece.

Cullman took down Gardendale 5-3 and Class 6A No. 2 Helena 5-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.

See capsules from those matchups and more local softball roundup below.

Saturday — April 17

Addison 3, Waterloo 2

Anna Grace Luker: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Anna Grace Luker: 6 IP, H, 0 ER, 8 K

*Luker hit walk-off single

 

Cullman 5, Helena 1

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Faith Guest: 2 hits

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 8 K

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

 

Cullman 5, Gardendale 3

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Emma Claire Wilson: HR, 3 RBIs

Savannah Davis: hit, 2 RBIs

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

 

Spain Park 8, West Point 4

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Sydney Sellers: HR, 2 RBIs

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

 

West Point 10, Oak Grove 2

Sydney Sellers: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Brindlee Phillips: hit, 3 RBIs

Bailey Brock: solo HR

Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI

Maci Brown: hit, RBI

Braelee Quinn: 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 K

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

